Iran thanks India for rescuing 20 crew members of pirated vessel in Arabian Sea

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Government of India, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for rescuing 20 Iranian crew members of the fishing vessel Azini from pirates in a coordinated operation in the Arabian Sea.

Appreciating the Indian Armed Forces for their efforts, the Iranian Embassy said the operation reflected India's commitment to humanitarian assistance and its role in saving lives beyond borders.

In a post on X, the Embassy said: "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi expresses its sincere appreciation to the Government of India, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for their successful operation to rescue the 20 Iranian crew members of the fishing vessel Azini from pirates.”

"We highly commend the professionalism, courage and effective coordination demonstrated by the Indian Armed Forces, reflecting India's strong commitment to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and its role in saving lives beyond borders,” It added.

The embassy highlighted that this humanitarian operation stands as a testament to the “spirit of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Iran and India.”

"We extend our sincere gratitude to all those involved in ensuring the safe rescue of the Iranian crew."

The Indian Navy rescued all 20 crew members of the pirated fishing vessel Azini in a meticulously coordinated 48-hour operation, more than 3,000 km from Mumbai, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

The operation was successfully carried out on November 2, with the Navy locating and intercepting the vessel and securing the safe release of all crew members from heavily armed pirates.

Congratulating the Indian Navy on the successful mission, the Defence Minister said that the operation demonstrated the force's high operational readiness and its ability to respond decisively to maritime threats across the region.

In a post on X, Singh said: "My congratulations to #Indian Navy for successfully executing a meticulously coordinated 48-hour operation to rescue all 20 crew members of the pirated fishing vessel, Azini, more than 3000 km from Mumbai in the Arabian Sea, on 02 Nov 26."

"The swift localisation, interception and safe release of the crew and vessel from significantly-armed pirates, with timely support from the Indian Air Force, speak well of the Indian Navy’s high operational readiness and ability to respond decisively to maritime threats across the region," he added.

Praising the personnel involved, the Defence Minister said: "Our brave personnel have once again demonstrated India’s ability, intent and resolve to safeguard lives, uphold maritime security and ensure stability across the Indian Ocean Region."

Reiterating India's commitment to maritime security, Singh said the country would continue to work towards ensuring safe seas and a free, open and secure Indian Ocean Region.

--IANS

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