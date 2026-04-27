April 27, 2026 11:01 AM हिंदी

Iran presents new proposal to US for reopening Hormuz, ending war: Report

Iran presents new proposal to US for reopening Hormuz, ending war: Report

Washington, April 27 (IANS) Iran has presented the United States with a new proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, while postponing nuclear negotiations to a later stage, according to a report, which cited a US official and two sources familiar with the matter.

According to US media outlet Axios, the proposal aims to break the current stalemate in the negotiations and bypass the internal disagreements within the Iranian leadership over the scope of nuclear concessions it is willing to make.

"But lifting the blockade and ending the war would remove President Trump's leverage in any future talks to remove Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium and convince Tehran to suspend enrichment -- two primary war objectives for Trump," the report said.

Meanwhile, citing three US officials, the report further noted that the US President is expected to hold a Situation Room meeting on the conflict on Monday (local time) with his top national security and foreign policy team.

The sources told Axios that Trump's team would discuss the stalemate in the talks and potential next steps.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday (local time), Trump signalled that he wants to continue the naval blockade to halt Iran's oil exports, with an aim that it will get Tehran to give up in the coming times.

"When you have vast amounts of oil pouring through your system ... if for any reason this line is closed because you can't put it into containers or ships ... what happens is that line explodes from within. ... They say they only have about three days before that happens," Trump was quoted as saying in the interview with Fox News by Axios.

This comes as tensions between the US and Iran deepened after the Islamabad talks ended without progress.

--IANS

sd/

LATEST NEWS

Centre mulls Rs 5,000 crore airline relief amid geopolitical tensions: Report

Centre mulls Rs 5,000 crore airline relief amid geopolitical tensions: Report

Jennifer Lopez flaunts svelte silhouette in gym’s fitness frame

Jennifer Lopez flaunts svelte silhouette in gym’s fitness frame

Ayesha Raza Mishra channels her inner Freida Kahlo in an ode to authenticity

Ayesha Raza Mishra channels her inner Freida Kahlo in an ode to authenticity

Kejriwal to skip Delhi HC proceedings, claims 'no hope' of justice

Kejriwal to skip Delhi HC proceedings, claims 'no hope' of justice

Devonshire, McLeod, Patel & Sharp named in NZ Women's overseas tour

Devonshire, McLeod, Patel & Sharp set for maiden away tour as NZ name squad for England ODIs

Sai Tamhankar: 'There’s no criterion of what I'll do or not do'

Sai Tamhankar: 'There’s no criterion of what I'll do or not do'

Jackie Shroff pays tribute to ‘Dayavan’ legendary co-stars Feroz Khan & Vinod Khanna on their death anniversary

Jackie Shroff pays tribute to ‘Dayavan’ legendary co-stars Feroz Khan & Vinod Khanna on their death anniversary

Subhash Ghai reveals he learnt to ‘bend music into visuals and characters’ from Pyarelal Sharma

Subhash Ghai reveals he learnt to ‘bend music into visuals and characters’ from legendary Pyarelal Sharma

PM Modi responds to Karnataka man’s wedding invitation, extends warm wishes

PM Modi responds to Karnataka man’s wedding invitation, extends warm wishes

Sun Pharma to acquire Organon in nearly $11.75 billion all-cash deal

Sun Pharma to acquire US-based Organon in nearly $11.75 billion deal