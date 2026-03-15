Iran has data showing US, Israel launching attacks on regional states: Iranian FM

Tehran, March 15 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that Tehran has information that the US and Israel are launching attacks from certain locations against Arab states in the West Asia region.

He made the remarks in an interview with pan-Arab news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, parts of which were published, questioning the origin of attacks on regional Arab states that have been blamed on Iran.

Araghchi said Iran is ready to meet with regional states and form a joint committee to investigate the nature of the attacked targets, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran's strikes only targeted US bases and interests in retaliation for attacks launched from those sites, he added.

Araghchi said the US has developed a drone similar to Iran's Shahed 136, named "LUCAS", to target locations in Arab countries.

He also accused Israel of targeting Arab civilians to sabotage their relations with Iran, adding, "Iran has not targeted any civilian or residential areas in the region so far."

He said contacts continue with neighbours like Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman, and that regional countries are mediating to reduce tensions and propose ideas to end the war.

Commenting on the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said it is open to all except US and US-allied ships.

He described Iran's situation as "stable", noting no defections in state or military institutions, and that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is in good health and fully in charge.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said on Sunday that a recent drone attack on Riyadh region and the Eastern Province in Saudi Arabia was not related to Iran, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

On Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Araghchi spoke by phone on Saturday night with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot to discuss the regional situation.

The Iranian Foreign Minister said the US and Israel are the sole causes of insecurity in West Asia and the Strait of Hormuz, calling on all countries to condemn the "aggressors' criminal act" of attacking Iran and avoid escalating the conflict.

He also said Israel's "aggression and hegemony" are the root cause of instability in Lebanon, noting that peace there depends on ending Israel's "occupation, attacks and aggressions".

On February 28, Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders, and civilians.

Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and US bases and assets across the Middle East.

--IANS

int/khz