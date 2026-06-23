Iran accuses UAE of participating in military aggression during West Asia conflict

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Iran Supreme National Security Council's Deputy Secretary Ghadir Nezamipour on Tuesday accused the UAE of directly being part of the military aggression and allowing its territory to be used for attacking Iran's civilian infrastructure, schools and hospitals.

In his address at the 16th Meeting of Heads of Security Agencies and National Security Advisers of the BRICS countries in New Delhi on Tuesday, Nezamipour rejected allegations made by the UAE official against Iran.

Referring to recent developments in West Asia, he said: "The entire world witnessed that the United States and the Zionist regime were the initiators of the aggression and the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz. Part of these attacks were launched from bases located on the territory of the United Arab Emirates. Nevertheless, instead of condemning these hostile actions, the UAE directly participated in the aggression and allowed its territory to be used as a platform for attacks against Iran’s civilian infrastructure, schools, and hospitals."

He expressed hope that the UAE will respect the principles of good neighbourliness and choose the path of peace, stability, and regional cooperation instead of engaging in propaganda and adventurism.

The Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also displayed an image of the martyred students of Minab to draw participants’ attention to the human consequences of these acts of aggression.

"This poster depicts children who were killed on the first day of the aggression against Iran carried out by the United States," the Iranian Embassy in India posted on X.

His remarks come after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump signed the memorandum of understanding remotely to end the war, which established a 60-day extension of the ceasefire to negotiate the final terms of a deal.

The memorandum of understanding ended nearly four months of conflict between the United States and Iran and opened a 60-day period for negotiations on Tehran's nuclear programme and regional security issues.

India is hosting the BRICS National Security Advisors' Meeting in New Delhi, bringing together top security officials from member countries to deliberate on evolving global security challenges and strengthen cooperation on key strategic issues. The National Security Advisors and heads of delegation from BRICS member states are participating in the meeting.

--IANS

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