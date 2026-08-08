Ipswich Town sign Serbia midfielder Sasa Lukic from Fulham

Ipswich, Aug 8 (IANS) Ipswich Town have announced the signing of Serbia international midfielder Sasa Lukic from Fulham on a long-term deal running until the summer of 2030.

The 29-year-old joins Ipswich for an undisclosed fee and becomes the club’s eighth new arrival of the summer transfer window. His move is subject to a visa application.

Lukic brings considerable experience to Ipswich, having made nearly 100 Premier League appearances during his time with Fulham. He joined the London club in January 2023 and made 106 appearances across all competitions, including 13 in the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.

Before moving to England, Lukic spent seven years with Italian club Torino, making 168 appearances and scoring 14 goals. He also had a brief spell with Spanish side Levante during the 2017-18 season.

At international level, Lukic has earned 62 senior caps for Serbia. He represented the country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, featuring in all three group-stage matches against Brazil, Cameroon and Switzerland.

He was also part of Serbia’s squad for UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany, making three appearances against England, Slovenia and Denmark.

“I am proud to sign for this club. I know there is a great history here and some brilliant supporters so I can’t wait to get started,” Lukic said after completing the move.

“I have played at Portman Road before in the Premier League and the atmosphere was one of the best I have experienced. I can’t wait to play here as a home player.

“I am a box-to-box player who gives my all every time I am on the pitch and I’m excited to meet everyone and get started.”

Ipswich manager Gary O’Neil welcomed the arrival, saying Lukic’s Premier League experience would strengthen an important area of the squad.

“Sasa is a player who brings real experience to the squad heading into the new season. Having played nearly 100 games in the Premier League, he knows what it takes to compete in the division and has been a consistent performer throughout his time at Fulham,” O’Neil said.

“We are delighted to have him with us and further strengthen an important area of the pitch.”

Born in Sabac, Serbia, Lukic began his professional career with Partizan Belgrade, signing his first professional contract at the age of 17 in 2013. He subsequently spent two seasons on loan at Teleoptik before returning to Partizan and making his senior debut in 2015.

He played an important role in Partizan’s Serbian SuperLiga title-winning campaign in 2015-16 before joining Torino in 2016.

--IANS

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