August 08, 2026 11:40 PM हिंदी

Centre's Rs 1 lakh aid helps OBC Chhattisgarh girl join B.Tech course

Centre's Rs 1 lakh aid helps OBC Chhattisgarh girl join B.Tech course

Raipur, Aug 8 (IANS) Aspiring engineer Annu Supriya, a member of a marginalised social group from Chhattisgarh, has realised her dream of pursuing higher education with a scholarship of more than Rs 1 lakh from the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The 19-year-old, whose mother is a daily wage labourer and single parent, received financial assistance of Rs 1,29,100 under the Top-Class Education Scheme of the Ministry.

The financial support significantly reduced the financial burden on her family and enabled her to pursue B.Tech at the prestigious National Institute of Technology (NIT), Raipur, an official from the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment said in a statement.

Annu Supriya, an OBC/Teli student, is overjoyed by the support she received to overcome several obstacles in her journey towards higher education.

"The Top-Class Education Scheme has played a significant role in my educational journey. The scholarship support has reduced the financial stress on my family and enabled me to continue my education at a premier institution," she said.

She added that the scholarship has motivated her to work harder towards achieving her career goals and building a better future.

Earlier, Annu encountered financial constraints in joining an offline coaching institute for preparation for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for engineering admission.

"With no prior knowledge of engineering entrance examinations in her family, she became aware of the JEE and its preparation process relatively late," the Ministry official said.

Despite these challenges, Annu remained determined to pursue her academic aspirations. Her perseverance enabled her to secure admission to NIT Raipur, where she began her B.Tech journey and took an important step towards her goal of building a career in the technology sector.

The official said, "The journey of Annu Supriya demonstrates how targeted educational assistance can help students from financially challenged families access opportunities at premier institutions."

"Through the Top-Class Education Scheme, financial barriers are being reduced and deserving students are being empowered to pursue higher education, develop their capabilities and work towards building a brighter and more secure future," he said.

--IANS

rch/khz

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