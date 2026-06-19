IPL 2027: Rishabh Pant set to be traded to DC, Kuldeep Yadav may go to LSG: Sources

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) In what is poised to be the first trade ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL), Rishabh Pant is likely to be traded to Delhi Capitals (DC) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who in turn may get Kuldeep Yadav.

Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history when LSG acquired him for INR 27 crore at the 2025 mega auction after being released by DC over issues around the leadership role. It is to be noted that the IPL trade window opens right about a month after the season ends and lasts until a week before the next auction takes place.

The window opens back right after the auction and closes again a month before the tournament starts. IANS understands that the amount for which Pant will be traded to DC and the amount that LSG would pay for Kuldeep are still under discussion.

“This is true that Rishabh-Kuldeep swap via trade is happening, and both franchises are busy with it. But the amount involved and the rest of the other formalities are pending approval from BCCI and IPL,” said a source familiar with the development to IANS on Friday.

Pant had a turbulent time with LSG, who finished bottom of the points table in IPL 2026 after being in seventh spot in the 2025 season. Even before the IPL 2026 season was over, Pant stepped down as LSG’s captain, with the franchise accepting the decision. Pant’s stint at LSG lasted two seasons - as captain, he managed 10 wins and faced 18 defeats.

With the bat, he scored 581 runs at an average of 26.4 and a strike rate of 135.74, which was way below his usual benchmarks. At DC, Pant led them in 43 matches from 2021 to 2024, where the side won 23 games and lost 19 matches.

It is understood that Pant was approached by two franchises – DC, the first IPL team he played for nine seasons, and three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – for the 2027 season. Kuldeep, meanwhile, has been a central figure in DC’s bowling plans, as seen from him picking 72 wickets in 65 games at an economy rate of 8.24 since 2022.

The changes come at a time when DC’s control will be in the hands of Parth Jindal-led JSW for the next two years, after the GMR Group was in charge of decision-making for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, where DC failed to qualify for the playoffs. Previously, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was tipped to join DC’s coaching staff for the 2027 season.

--IANS

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