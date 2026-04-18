April 19, 2026 1:38 AM हिंदी

IPL 2026: 'Young bowlers delivered under pressure,' says Ishan Kishan after SRH win

'Young bowlers delivered under pressure,' says Ishan Kishan after Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Hyderabad, April 19 (IANS) Skipper Ishan Kishan lauded his young bowling unit for delivering under pressure as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a hard-fought 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

“Lovely when you have a bunch of young bowlers. They are coming up with their own plans, and it was lovely to see them do their job,” Kishan said in the post-match presentation.

Earlier, SRH posted 194/9 in 20 overs, thanks to impressive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen. The pair provided a strong platform, but regular wickets in the latter half of the innings prevented the hosts from breaching the 200-run mark on what appeared to be a batting-friendly surface.

Kishan admitted the team fell short of an ideal total. “Very good batting surface, and we were 30-40 short. We should’ve batted better,” he said, while also noting that the team expected at least one batter to play a big innings and push the total beyond 220.

Defending 195, SRH’s bowlers held their nerve in crucial phases. Eshan Malinga led the charge with an impressive three-wicket haul, while Nitish Kumar Reddy chipped in with key breakthroughs to keep CSK under pressure. Despite a steady chase, CSK eventually finished on 184/8, falling just short.

Kishan credited the young bowlers’ preparation and fearless mindset for the result. “Actually, looking at them in practice sessions, giving their best day by day. Give them the ball and let them do what they want to,” he said, emphasising the importance of backing players to execute their own plans.

The SRH captain also underlined the team’s approach going forward, insisting they are not getting carried away by the result. “We are not looking at the points table. Taking it one game at a time,” he added, signalling a focused and grounded mindset as the tournament progresses.

With this win, SRH have moved to the fourth position in the points table with three wins in six matches. They will next face the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 21.

--IANS

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