April 10, 2026 4:54 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: 'Wherever we go, we can adapt our game,' says RCB coach ahead of RR clash

IPL 2026: 'Wherever we go, we can adapt our game ,' says RCB coach ahead of RR clash

Guwahati, April 10 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower has shown confidence in his team in adapting to new conditions as the side prepares for their first away match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Stadium on Friday.

Reflecting on the team’s approach, Flower noted that RCB takes pride in adjusting their game according to conditions, regardless of the venue.

“We’d like to think that wherever we go, we can adapt our game and make it appropriate for the conditions. That adaptability, whether we’re in Guwahati or anywhere else, is something that we are proud of and we’ll be looking to repeat,” he said in a video released by RCB on X.

RCB had a stellar record in away games last season, where they created history by winning all seven away games. They eventually went on to lift the title for the first time in the history of IPL.

The RCB coach also hinted at an exciting contest ahead, expecting aggressive batting from both sides.

“The guys were on fire and really enjoying it. I expect some exciting batting to be on show from both sides,” he added.

Despite the absence of key pacer Josh Hazlewood, Flower lauded the team’s powerplay bowling unit for stepping up, highlighting the performance of Jacob Duffy, who is playing his first season in IPL.

“Duffy’s been brilliant. He’s picked up five wickets in his two games, including crucial top-order scalps. He’s taken to the IPL and RCB like a duck to water,” Flower said.

Duffy, who is looking in great touch, said that he is really enjoying the tournament, and it's great to win both games.

"Defending our home turf at Chinnaswamy, which is awesome. I think we're playing really cool cricket, you know. Obviously, getting a big score with the bat, 250, and then also chasing down 200 in pretty quick fashion was awesome," he said.

RCB is expected to face a tough challenge against Rajasthan Royals, who have surged to the top of the standings after winning all three of their matches so far, with victories over Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians.

--IANS

sds/bc

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