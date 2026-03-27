IPL 2026: When and Where to watch, know all details

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The stage is all set for the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is set to commence on March 28, with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on 2016 champion Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The tournament will run from March 28 to May 31. Most of the matches will happen in the evening and start from 7:30 PM, with the toss happening at 7:00 PM. While afternoon fixtures on double-header days will begin at 3:30 pm IST. There will be a total of 12 days, which will feature doubleheaders.

Every team will play 14 matches, and the top four teams from the group stage will secure their birth in the playoffs. The IPL will retain its familiar and exciting playoff format, including Qualifier 1, the Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the Final, ensuring a thrilling race to the title.

Which cities will host IPL 2026 games?

The IPL 2026 season will be held across 12 major cities in India from March 28 to May 31, 2026, which include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamsala, Raipur, and New Chandigarh.

Which teams are competing in IPL 2026?

The participating teams are the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Titans (GT), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Mumbai Indians (MI),Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Where to watch the IPL live telecast in India?

Fans can watch the whole tournament live on Star Sports channels.

Where to Watch IPL 2026 Live Streaming in India?

Millions of fans can watch the live streaming on the JioHotstar website and mobile app. Every fixture will be available in five languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada – on JioStar’s TV and digital coverage, with additional regional feeds (Bengali, Bhojpuri, and Haryanvi).

A vertical live feed will once again be made available in English and Hindi on JioHotstar for mobile-first audiences. In addition, viewers will have the option to enjoy the games in a 360-degree view and with the Multi-cam feature.

--IANS

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