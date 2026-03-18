IPL 2026: We have to win and get that fourth star, says KKR head coach Nayar

Kolkata, March 18 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Abhishek Nayar delivered a clear and unambiguous message to his squad ahead of day one of the side’s practice session at the Eden Gardens - the skill is there, the talent is assembled, and now it is time to win their fourth title.

Three-time IPL winners KKR will open their 2026 season against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29. “I'm just going to leave you all with one message before the whole group arrives. We have prepared a lot, we have worked on our skills in the past couple of months. We have had a lot of discussions; we have spoken a lot.

“For me, what happens year on is how we tune what’s between our ears. The skill is there, that's not going to change in the next 10 days. But what changes is our mentality. So every moment that we spend on this ground, every moment we spend with each other, with the coaches, amongst ourselves, there's one goal.

“We have to do one thing, we have to win, we have to get that fourth star and we do everything to prepare our minds before our body actually arrives at the first game on the 29th. We prepare here, we use this time to talk to each other, communicate, get stronger as a group. So we're ready for everything. Have a lot of fun,” said Nayar in a video posted by KKR Knight Club.

Nayar also used the occasion to welcome a clutch of new faces into the KKR fold, starting from assistant coach Shane Watson and fielding coach Dishant Yagnik. “Guys, just a very formal welcome from me. A few new entrants, so I think I should start with introducing them. Everyone knows Shane Watson as a player, but I've known him as someone who's played under him as a player.

“I'm really, really happy, Watto, to have you with us. I think you've been a terrific addition, even in this small period that I've interacted with you. Tap into his experience, you will learn a lot. We've had a lot of good coaches, but I'm pretty sure that Shane Watson is going to add a lot of value to us. So, Watto, welcome to the KKR family.

“I tend to miss a lot of names, but I think the second addition to our family is Mr. Dishant Yagnik, a ball of energy. A lot of you all know him domestically, but I'm sure his energy and his love and passion is something that will come across for us. So, welcome, Yagi. We've got (Manvinder) Bisla and Biju (George) here who are our head of scouting and our scouting team, they're here to help us in the phase building up.”

On Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani, Nayar said, “Blessing, you are a blessing in disguise for us. I know so far we've sort of folded you in the bus, but it's great to have you, the tallest member ever to be part of this KKR team. So welcome, I hope you have a great time with us and you enjoy the company of our boys.”

KKR’s new and returning Indian recruits also got their moment of welcome into the team via Nayar. “Some new Indians in our setup, welcome Tejasvi Dhaiya, wicked keeper from Delhi, great to have you. Prashant Solanki from yellow to gold, so welcome to you too. Sarthak Ranjan, where he’s Nitish Rana look alike, so good to have you as well. Daksh Kamra, the mystery spinner, and am I missing someone else here? Kartik Tyagi - Kartik welcome to the franchise.

“Now that that's out of the way and I hope I haven't forgotten anyone. Just one small thing, Rahul's not welcome here, as Rahul is back, and back to where he belongs. Rahul (Tripathi), welcome back. I know we've had a camp and it's pretty much the same group,” he concluded.

--IANS

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