IPL 2026: Top order in focus as DC eye hat-trick of victories over winless GT (preview)

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Delhi Capitals will hope their misfiring top order finally fires as they chase their third straight win of IPL 2026 against a winless Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. GT leads the head-to-head record 4-3 and have won two out of three matches in New Delhi, including chasing down 200 last year.

DC have been clinical in both wins - chasing targets with 17 and 11 balls to spare. But those margins have papered over a persistent crack at the top. KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka and Nitish Rana have averaged a combined 10.2, leaving the heavy lifting to a middle order that has, so far, answered every call.

Against a GT bowling attack desperate to find rhythm, DC's top three cannot afford another meltdown. Rahul has been dismissed in the first over in both outings this season, though memories of his magnificent 112 against GT at this venue last year should help him negotiate the new ball more confidently. Nissanka showed promise with 44 against MI, while Rana needs to break free from his modest returns.

Amid the top order's struggles, Sameer Rizvi has been DC's standout performer, single-handedly changing the complexion of both chases via 90 against MI and an unbeaten 70 against Lucknow Super Giants. What makes him particularly dangerous is his ability to shift gears - against LSG he made 12 runs from his first 15 balls before exploding to hit 58 runs off the next 32 deliveries.

Against MI, Rizvi was at nine runs from 15 balls before blasting 81 runs off his next 36 deliveries. He leads the tournament’s six-hitting charts with 11 maximums and strikes at 207 against spin. His duel with Rashid Khan, who’s shown glimpses of returning to his best, will be one of the match's key subplots.

DC's bowling has been equally disciplined. Pacers have set the tone in the powerplay before spinners applied the squeeze in middle overs, while Lungi Ngidi and T Natarajan have been effective at the back end with slower ball variations.

GT arrive on the back of consecutive defeats and remain heavily reliant on their top three - captain Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. That dependence is stark: since IPL 2025, GT have won eight of 12 matches when one of the top-order bats beyond 15 overs, but just one of five when all three fall early.

Gill's availability is uncertain after he missed the last game with a muscle spasm, increasing the load on Sudharsan and Buttler. Sudharsan, the tournament's leading run-scorer since 2025, has thrived at this venue with scores of 108 not out, 65 and 62 not out.

Buttler has found starts but not converted into a big score and his vulnerability against left-arm spin sets up a telling face-off with DC skipper Axar Patel. GT's middle order of Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia will need to step up with a big performance if the top three fall early.

GT's bowling has its own concerns. They conceded 69 runs in the powerplay against Rajasthan Royals, and they cannot afford a repeat against a DC top-order, despite their frailties, has the firepower to punish wayward bowling.

Mohammed Siraj has managed just one wicket this season and needs to rediscover his sharpness alongside Kagiso Rabada. Prasidh Krishna, IPL 2025's leading wicket-taker, has carried his form forward with four wickets already. Young pacer Ashok Sharma has been expensive but brings genuine variety, having clocked the fastest delivery in IPL 2026 so far.

The decision to not use Washington Sundar's off-spin against RR puzzled observers. Washington, capable of bowling with the new ball, has bowled just 19 overs since IPL 2024 - picking four wickets at 11.1 per over - and his underuse remains an unexplained puzzle. Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore is an option, though a poor Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign doesn't strengthen his case.

Chasing teams have won six of seven T20s at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2026, making the toss potentially significant, with a yellow alert for rain adding another variable. For DC, the objective is clear - get the top order firing, and complete a hat-trick of wins by outclassing GT, whose margins for making errors are running thin.

When: Wednesday April 8, 7:30PM IST

Where: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Where to watch: Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast and JioHotstar for live streaming

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (captain), KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Karun Nair, David Miller, Pathum Nissanka, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Nitish Rana, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Lungi Ngidi, Vipraj Nigam, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, and Kyle Jamieson

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), B Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Tom Banton, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Manav Suthar, R Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Luke Wood, Arshad Khan, and Nishant Sindhu

--IANS

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