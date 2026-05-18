PM Modi meets Norway's King Harald V, spotlights longstanding friendship between both countries

Oslo, May 18 (INAS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had an audience with King Harald V of Norway at the Royal Palace in Oslo, discussing the impressive strides made by Indian and Norwegian companies across diverse sectors, particularly in new technologies.

During the meeting, PM Modi also conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the people of India to the King.

“He appreciated the natural beauty of Norway and underlined that the long-standing friendship between India and Norway continues to grow stronger, anchored in shared values of democracy, the rule of law, and people-centric governance,” stated the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

King Harald hosted a luncheon in honour of Prime Minister Modi, following the meeting. PM Modi thanked Harald for the gracious hospitality extended to him.

Earlier today, PM Modi was conferred with Norway's top honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, by the King.

"Honoured to receive the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit. This honour is dedicated to the people of India and is a tribute to the enduring friendship between India and Norway. It reflects our shared commitment to global progress," PM Modi stated after receiving the honour.

PM Modi also expressed his deep gratitude to King Harald and to the people of Norway for the honour.

The award is Norway’s highest honour bestowed on foreign Heads of Government, and is conferred in recognition of the outstanding service in the interest of Norway and humankind, according to the PMO.

“The conferment stands as a symbol of the deep bonds of goodwill that exist between India and Norway, and will guide their journey of friendship and collaboration into the future,” noted the PMO.

Addressing the media with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store, PM Modi announced that relations between India and Norway have been elevated to Green Strategic Partnership and stated that this partnership will combine India's scale, speed and talent with Norway's technology and capital to help companies of both nations to develop global solutions.

–IANS

ksk/as