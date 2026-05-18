Taiwan's govt and people committed to maintaining free, democratic constitutional system: William Lai

Taipei, May 18 (IANS) Taiwanese President William Lai has said that Taiwan's independence means that "Taiwan is not part of the People’s Republic of China [PRC]” and that “the Republic of China [RoC] and the PRC are not subordinate to each other," local media reported on Monday.

Lai made the remarks during a youth forum for the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) 40th anniversary.

He said that sovereignty is the basis of statehood, adding that there would be no RoC without Taiwan, as the RoC and Taiwan have become inseparable. He stated that there would be no democracy without sovereignty, Taiwan's leading daily Taipei Times reported.

The Taiwanese President said that the Resolution on Taiwan’s Future, passed by the DPP National Congress in 1999, is the guiding principle of the party. He said that the resolution declares that Taiwan is an independent sovereign state which has ROC name and that ROC and the PRC are not subordinate to each other, with any change in the "status quo" to be decided by people of Taiwan.

Lai spoke about four commitments made by former Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during her Double Ten National Day speech in 2021.

Tsai had said that Taiwan's government and its people are "committed to maintaining a free and democratic constitutional system; ensuring that the ROC and the PRC will not be subordinate to each other; resisting annexation or encroachment upon Taiwan’s sovereignty; and guaranteeing that the future of the ROC is decided by the will of Taiwanese," Taipei Times reported.

He stated that DPP's resolution on Taiwan's future and Tsai's four commitments showcase the policies followed by the DPP and its government.

Later in a post shared on Facebook, Lai outlined the five key points following a national security briefing on US President Donald Trump's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The five key points mentioned in the statement shared on Facebook stated that Taiwan is a guardian of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the wider region; China is the main source of regional instability and is trying to change the “status quo”; defending Taiwan's status does not equate to pursuing “Taiwanese independence;” security cooperation and arms sales with the US are important for regional stability; and Taiwan is a core global interest, with peace in the Taiwan Strait non-negotiable.

He expressed gratitude to the US government for its ongoing support of Taiwan and its commitment to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

William Lai's statement comes after US President Donald Trump warned against Taiwanese independence.

After concluding his visit to China, Trump in an interview with Fox News said that he wants China and Taiwan to cool down.

When asked whether the people of Taiwan should feel more or less secure following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump responded, "Neutral. This has been going on for years," stressing that US policy about Taiwan has not changed.

"Nothing's changed. I will say this: I'm not looking to have somebody go independent. And, you know, we're supposed to travel 9,500 miles to fight a war. I'm not looking for that. I want them to cool down. I want China to cool down," Trump told Fox News.

--IANS

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