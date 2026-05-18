IFL 2025-26: Rajasthan United, Chanmari aim to end campaign on a positive note

Sri Bhaini Sahib, May 18 (IANS) Rajasthan United FC will face Chanmari FC in their final fixture of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Namdhari Football Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib on Tuesday.

Rajasthan are currently fourth in the standings with 17 points and can no longer move higher in the table, with third-placed Sreenidi Deccan eight points ahead. Chanmari, however, still have an opportunity to improve their position. The Mizoram-based side are currently sixth with 14 points, level with Dempo SC, and a victory on Tuesday would take them level with Rajasthan on 17 points. Chanmari could eventually move ahead of the Desert Warriors as well due to a superior head-to-head record.

The earlier meeting between the two sides in the group stage ended in Rajasthan United’s favour, with the Desert Warriors registering a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Pangambam Naoba Meitei and Amadou Soukouna.

The fixture may not carry decisive stakes in the title race, but both sides still have enough motivation to push for a strong finish after difficult Championship Phase campaigns. With the pressure relatively lower, the contest could also open up into an entertaining encounter between two teams eager to express themselves in the final third.

Both sides head into the match after defeats in their previous outings. Rajasthan conceded a 2-4 loss to Shillong Lajong FC, while Chanmari fell narrowly to Sreenidi Deccan by a 1-2 margin.

For Rajasthan, the game presents another opportunity to register their first win of the Championship Phase after a challenging run of results. The Desert Warriors have shown flashes of quality in attack across the campaign and will hope to produce a more complete performance in their penultimate fixture.

Gerard Artigas has been one of Rajasthan’s key performers this season, with four goals, and is expected to once again lead the attacking line. Meitei has also contributed consistently from wide areas with two goals and two assists, while Thomyo Shimray’s movement and work rate could prove important in creating openings. In defence, Abdul Samed Ango and Shafeel PP will be tasked with ensuring greater solidity at the back.

Chanmari, meanwhile, will be encouraged by the possibility of climbing the standings over the final stretch of the campaign. Despite inconsistent results, the side has remained competitive in several matches and will look to finish the season strongly.

Lalruatsanga continues to be Chanmari’s primary attacking threat with four goals this season. In midfield, Lalthangliana and C. Lalmuanpuia are expected to play important roles in maintaining balance and composure, while defenders Zothanpuia and Marlon De Almeida Rangel, who scored in the previous match against Sreenidi, will look to help the side remain compact defensively.

With both teams aiming to respond positively after recent setbacks, the clash could produce an open contest as Rajasthan and Chanmari look to close out their campaign with an encouraging result.

--IANS

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