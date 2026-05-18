PM Modi praises diaspora efforts in preserving Indian culture abroad

Oslo, May 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appreciated India's rich cultural heritage, which was prominently showcased during his ongoing visit to Norway.

He was welcomed with performances that celebrated the richness of Indian culture.

“Witnessed ‘Saath Saath’, a beautiful reflection of togetherness through music, culture and shared artistic spirit. Thankful to the team of Barratt Due Music Institute for presenting a soulful confluence of Indian and Western classical traditions,” PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi also lauded the efforts of Natiyalaya Dance School in promoting Indian cultural heritage overseas.

“A group from the Natiyalaya Dance School performed Alarippu, which is associated with Bharatanatyam, during the welcome programme in Oslo. This team has been popularising India’s cultural traditions for almost three decades in Norway. Such efforts are indeed commendable,” he said in another post on X.

Prime Minister Modi commended the Indian diaspora's efforts in keeping the cultural traditions alive and vibrant.

Sharing the glimpse of the performance on his social media platform, PM Modi said, “Today’s community welcome in Oslo included ‘Rhythms of India’, which reflected the cultural diversity of India. From Sattriya to Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi to Odissi, Kathak to Mohiniyattam, each dance form carries years of devotion, discipline and excellence. Proud of our diaspora for keeping India’s culture alive and vibrant."

PM Modi greeted the members of the Indian diaspora as people gathered to welcome him, carrying Indian flags, with the chants of 'Modi Modi'.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was welcomed by his Norwegian counterpart, Jonas Gahr Støre, at the airport.

PM Modi expressed confidence that his visit would strengthen the friendship between the two nations.

On Sunday, PM Modi lauded the Bengali cultural display and Bharatanatyam performance organised to welcome as he visited Sweden.

"Bengali culture is popular the world over, and Sweden is no exception. During the community welcome, in which PM Kristersson was also present, a glimpse of the glorious Bengali culture was on display," PM Modi wrote on X, sharing some facets of the cultural performance.

The PM also witnessed a Bharatanatyam performance by Lilla Akademien during the community welcome.

“A mesmerising Bharatanatyam performance by the talented students of Lilla Akademien…glad that Indian culture is kept alive and is being popularised by our diaspora in Sweden,” PM Modi wrote on X, sharing a glimpse of the performance.

PM Modi, along with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson, also witnessed an Indo-Swedish musical orchestra.

"PM Kristersson and I witnessed an Indo-Swedish Musical Orchestra Presentation by Ron Davis Alvarez and his students. Music is a great way to bring our people together!", PM Modi posted on X

--IANS

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