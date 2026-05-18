Margot Robbie clears air around long-standing Internet rumour about herself

Los Angeles, May 18 (IANS) Hollywood actress Margot Robbie has finally addressed the long-standing Internet rumour about herself.

The actress corrected the Internet on where she was born in Australia. Millions have been led to believe that the 35-year-old actress hails from Dalby, a rural town in Queensland, but she was actually born on the Gold Coast, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Setting the record straight, Margot told Magic Radio, "The internet's had my place of birth wrong, like the whole time. It says I was born in Dalby, which is where my family's from, but I wasn't. I was born on the Gold Coast”.

The actress further mentioned, “It's not a stupid rumour, it's just amazing that this far along, it's still incorrect”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress spoke about Dalby during an appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2014.

The Wolf on Wall Street’ actress told the 58-year-old host, “My family is from a little country town called Dalby, which is three hours inland. It's very small. When I go back to Dalby, everyone's like, 'What's been happening with you?' and I'm like, 'Oh, I did a movie and stuff, what's been happening out here?' They're like, 'We're getting a Big W’”.

The actress joked that life moves slowly in Dalby, and even an ordinary department store was a big community event.

She quipped, "For two years, all the town talked about was getting this Big W, and then it came, and then everyone would talk about how good Big W was. So for a really long time, that's what's been happening out at Dalby”.

In 2023, she played Barbie, but she was not a huge fan of the fashion doll as a child. She told ‘People’ magazine, “I didn't personally have any (Barbie dolls) that I can recall. My sister did, and I remember my cousin did. I would play with my cousin's, but I wasn't actually that much of a Barbie girl as a kid”.

Asked what kind of girl she was as a child, the actress replied, "I was more of a roll-around-in-the-mud kind of gal”.

And in 2016, she spoke about her childhood in Australia. The actress told Vanity Fair, "People always want to know, ‘Did you have kangaroos outside your bedroom window?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, but none of my other friends did’. Or ‘Did you have snakes running around?’ And again, ‘Yes, in our house, but this isn’t an Australian thing’”.

And Margot is still close to her preschool friends. "We’re all so tight-knit. They are still my best friends today. We’ve known each other since preschool, and we’re still the best of friends, so that’s an incredibly special thing. Everyone always says we’ve never met a group like you. It’s crazy”, she added.

--IANS

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