IPL 2026: 'The most important thing is to win', says Rabada on concern over NRR

Ahmedabad, April 18 (IANS) Kagiso Rabada emphasised that “the most important thing is to win” after delivering a match-defining spell for Gujarat Titans against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Rabada returned figures of 3/29 in his four overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, playing a crucial role in restricting KKR.

Despite conceding 12 runs in his opening over, the South African struck early by removing Angkrish Raghuvanshi and followed it up with the key wicket of Tim Seifert in the powerplay. He then delivered a tight third over, conceding just one run, before returning later to dismiss Rinku Singh, rounding off a superb spell.

Reflecting on his approach across phases, Rabada explained how reading conditions remains central to his success. “It depends. It's just about summarising how we feel the wicket is going to play in India… Sometimes a wicket is not really going to play the way that you expect it to play,” he said.

He noted that while the surface looked like a typical red-soil pitch, it behaved differently due to moisture and uneven bounce. “With the new ball, perhaps there was a bit more moisture… a little bit of uneven bounce. So the batsmen couldn't really throw their hands at everything.”

Rabada also highlighted how bounce has consistently worked in his favour. “I feel like extra bounce has probably been my ally throughout my entire career… on pitches that perhaps have a bit more bounce, you are looking at that favouring my strength a bit more.” Comparing styles, he added that bowlers like Mohammed Siraj thrive differently depending on conditions.

The Titans’ strategy to attack early paid dividends, with Rabada and Siraj bowling through the powerplay. “On any given day, you could have them 5 down in that powerplay. But we'll take 3 down any day,” he remarked.

On the broader team approach, Rabada dismissed any overemphasis on net run rate. “The most important thing is to win… The net run rate is something that you want to be good, but I don't think it's something that you prioritize.”

He stressed trusting batters to play their natural game: “Those same guys are not coming to me telling me how to bowl. So we're not going to tell them how to bat.”

Addressing the decision to bowl first, Rabada acknowledged that chasing often holds an advantage in Indian conditions. “It always feels as if the bowling team is under pressure defending… but whether you bat or bowl first, you have to find a way to win.”

After a disrupted previous season, Rabada admitted his motivation to perform for the franchise remains high, but without desperation. “There is a part of me that really wants to do well for this franchise… but I don't think you want to be desperate. There's one thing being eager and another being desperate.

The performance also marked a milestone for Rabada, taking him to 126 IPL wickets from 89 matches at an average of 23.19, including 15 wickets against KKR. Overall, he now has 306 wickets in T20 cricket, further cementing his status as one of the format’s premier fast bowlers.

--IANS

hs/