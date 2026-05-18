IPL 2026: Starc’s second spell completely changed the game, says Boucher

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Delhi Capitals playoff hopes were kept alive by Mitchell Starc’s decisive second spell, which ‘completely changed the game’ in their favour against Rajasthan Royals, said former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher.

Starc's figures of 4-40 restricted RR to 193/8, which DC chased down with four balls to spare and record a five-wicket victory. The win also meant DC moved back to seventh spot in the 10-team points table and kept their slim playoffs hopes alive.

“At one stage, Rajasthan Royals looked set for a total close to 230 after the kind of Powerplay they had. Mitchell Starc hadn’t quite found his rhythm early on, but when he came back, he completely changed the game with his variations in pace and execution under pressure.

“That over, where he picked up three wickets, shifted the momentum entirely and pulled Rajasthan back from what looked like a massive total. A few of the batters might feel they played their shots too early, but there’s no doubt that spell changed the complexion of the game and ultimately kept the target within Delhi Capitals’ reach,” said Boucher on JioHotstar.

What also helped DC was young all-rounder Madhav Tiwari taking wickets of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Shubham Dubey via slower balls, something which former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla duly pointed out. “Madhav Tiwari has been extremely impressive, not just in this game but in the previous match as well. For a youngster with limited first‑class experience, he already seems to have a lot of variety in his bowling.

“But the key is having the confidence to execute those options at the right moments, and he’s doing that with remarkable ease. Even in Dharamshala, where bowlers were going for plenty, he smartly used his slower balls into the pitch and delivered an important spell. In this game again, just when Rajasthan Royals were building momentum, he picked up the crucial wicket of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and helped slow the scoring rate.”

Chawla also praised Abhishek Porel’s positive intent in the chase, as he hit 51 and shared a 105-run opening stand with KL Rahul, who top-scored with 56. “Abishek Porel’s innings was extremely impressive because despite not getting too many opportunities this season, he came in with complete positive intent.

“What stood out was the way he ensured there was no pressure on KL Rahul at the other end. Whenever the ball was in his zone, he was willing to take his chances and play the attacking shots, which was very important in a chase of over 190. Considering how the first innings played out, that aggressive start made a big difference for Delhi Capitals.”

Looking ahead to Monday’s clash, Chawla said Sunrisers Hyderabad hold a slight edge over Chennai Super Kings due to the latter being hit by injuries, including to seam-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton.

“Sunrisers Hyderabad have a slight edge going into this game, mainly because Jamie Overton’s injury is a significant setback for Chennai Super Kings. He was playing an important role for CSK in the middle overs with the ball and was also contributing valuable runs lower down the order.

“Replacing that kind of all‑round impact won’t be easy. Spencer Johnson can strengthen the bowling, but he doesn’t offer the same batting depth, so it will be interesting to see whether CSK stick with the same combination or look at making changes for such an important game.”

--IANS

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