April 18, 2026 4:08 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: RCB atmosphere relaxed but intensity high with Kohli around, says Venkatesh Iyer

IPL 2026: RCB atmosphere relaxed but intensity high with Kohli around, says Venkatesh Iyer

Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer said the side’s dressing room remains relaxed yet intense due to the presence of Virat Kohli and players clear about their roles as they look to extend their good run in IPL 2026 against Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"The atmosphere is quite relaxed. At the same time, no dressing room can not be intense where Virat Kohli is there. So obviously the intensity is right up there and everyone is very clear about how they have to approach all games. So far so good," Iyer said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

On role clarity, Iyer said he’s doing a lot of hard work under the watch of batting coach Dinesh Karthik. "Already there's so much going on, but if there is clarity of your role and you don't see beyond that, I think it helps to go out there and express yourself. I've been working quite hard with DK in the nets. Just waiting for my opportunity.

“But the team's doing really well. Everyone, whatever roles they're given, they are doing it 100 percent. I think it's just about waiting for my opportunity and whenever it arises, obviously with the impact player rule, I can go into bat anytime. So just putting in the hard yards at training and let's see what happens."

Looking ahead to the contest against DC, Iyer noted, "Obviously, DC are a very good side, good batting. The weather, it's quite warm here. So we'll have to adapt quickly. They've got a good formidable batting line-up.

“But our bowling is very good and we have our plans set. It's just about going out there and executing it. We've come to a point where, yes we think what the opposition is going to do, but we back our strengths and see where it takes us," he concluded.

--IANS

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