IPL 2026: Pressure on the batting side is immense when Hazlewood, Bhuvi are bowling, says Padikkal

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal praised the team’s new-ball bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for their devastating spells against Delhi Capitals, saying the pressure they created in the first six overs set the tone for the match.

Hazlewood’s 4-12 and Bhuvneshwar’s 3-5 ensured RCB bowled out DC for 75, the lowest total of this season, which they chased down with 81 balls to spare. The duo picked three wickets each in the power-play to ensure DC never recovered from being blown away early on.

"I think it was great to see the way we bowled in those first six overs. Those two are so good with the new ball. And when you have that from both ends, I think the pressure on the batting side is immense, and that really showed today," Padikkal said at the conclusion of the game.

Asked about his experience of fielding in the slips when the duo were bowling, Padikkal said, "I was expecting a catch every ball, and that's not something you would say in a T20 game. But the way those two are bowling, every ball is an opportunity."

On his own slip catching, the left-hander said, "I think it's a lot to do with time out there. I think when I started doing slip fielding initially in my career, I wasn't really good at it. But as you do it more often, I think you get better at it. And it's all about picking the ball as early as you can and making sure your hands are soft."

Padikkal also stressed the importance of finishing off the chase quickly, where he hit 34 not out while Virat Kohli, who crossed the 9000-run mark in IPL history and became the first batter to reach that landmark, made an unbeaten 23.

"Definitely, I think when you have a total like that on the board, it's important that we try and finish it off as soon as possible. Once Beth (Jacob Bethell) started the way he did, then it was pretty easy from there."

--IANS

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