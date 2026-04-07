IPL 2026: No update yet on Mitchell Starc's arrival, says DC bowling coach Munaf Patel

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) bowling coach Munaf Patel said there is still no clarity on when Australia left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc will join the franchise for IPL 2026, even as the Axar Patel-led side have won both of their matches without him.

Ahead of IPL 2026 season, DC had said they were awaiting a word on the NoC for Starc, who would miss the initial few matches due to his workload being managed by Cricket Australia (CA), keeping the international schedule in mind. But days later, it emerged that Starc is currently recovering from shoulder and elbow injuries.

"I ask people around everyday, about the timing of his arrival and by when he is coming and what the details are because he is important for us, as a main bowler. Actually I also have the same question everyday. Till now there is no update on when he will come because the update will come from the Australian board, his physio, or trainer,” said Munaf in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

DC have won both of their matches so far in this season in Starc's absence and are aiming to complete a hat-trick of wins when they take on a winless Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Munaf, a member of India’s 2011 Men’s ODI World Cup winning team, left no doubt about Starc's stature in the IPL, adding that he’s in a league of his own alongside India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

"We have won two matches now, so I don't think we are missing Starc. But in the upcoming matches, if he doesn't do well, then it depends on that. That is why people are not remembering him now because he is one of the best bowlers in the world. So everyone thinks that if we are winning, and there is no Starc, then it is fine.

"But your big bowler is obviously a big bowler. I don't think there is a bigger bowler than Starc in the entire IPL. There is only Bumrah, who you can compare with because you can see how much experience he has, how hard he can bowl. He can swing with a new ball at 140-plus - so that will be a different thing. That we are winning, and you are not remembering him, is a different thing," he added.

--IANS

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