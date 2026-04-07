IPL 2026: Match 13 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians to start at 10.10 pm, reduced to 11 overs each

Guwahati, April 7 (IANS) Match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will be an 11-overs-per-side affair with the toss scheduled for 9:55 pm after heavy to persistent rain delayed the match more than two hours. The powerplay will be for 3.2 overs (20 deliveries), one bowler will get to bowl three overs. There will be a 10-minute break between the two innings.

The match to be played at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Barsapara in Guwahati on Tuesday was delayed because of the rain that lashed the stadium from early in the afternoon. The rain finally stopped around 9.20 pm, with the players and match officials walking out to check things.

Though the drizzle had picked up slightly in intensity past 7.30 pm, the scheduled start time of the match, the ground staff has removed covers from the side wickets and are working hard to make the field of play ready for the match. The covers have not been removed fully, though the super sopper was out in the field, taking off the extra rainwater from the field before it is made ready for the match.

The match officials will soon be taking a call on when to conduct the toss, and no overs will be lost if the match starts before 8.30 pm.

This is the Rajasthan Royals' second 'home' match at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. They have won both their matches so far and are hoping to remain unbeaten by winning their third match.

The Mumbai Indians have won their opening match against the Kolkata Knight Riders but lost the next one to the Delhi Capitals. The five-time champions will be hoping to get back on the winning track.

The clash between Rajasthan Royals, the winner of the inaugural edition, and Mumbai Indians is being eagerly awaited because it pits India's best pace bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, against the young turk, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old from Bihar who has already proved his potential with brilliant stroke play, scoring a century.

Sooryavanshi has already caught the eye because of his sensational stroke play and big hitting as he has hammered 30 sixes so far in the Indian Premier League, 20 of them coming for pace bowlers.

--IANS

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