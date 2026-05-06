IPL 2026: Klaasen, Kishan fifties guide SRH to 235/4 against sloppy PBKS

Hyderabad, May 6 (IANS) Heinrich Klaasen’s 69 and Ishan Kishan’s 55 after yet another terrific Power-play from openers helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post 235/4 in 20 overs against the Punjab Kings in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head set a strong tone with another explosive opening partnership as Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a fast start, continuing their dominance in the powerplay.

With an impressive collective strike rate of 210 this season and a Power-play scoring rate of 11.75 - the best in the tournament - the duo wasted no time. Abhishek started with a six off just the second ball he faced, launching Arshdeep Singh over extra cover. There was little movement for the bowlers, and SRH quickly capitalised, racing to 11/0 after the first over.

The onslaught intensified in the second over as Abhishek attacked Marco Jansen. He hit a six over long-on, pulled a ball to fine leg, and crushed another six straight down the ground, keeping SRH’s pace relentless. By the end of the third over, with Head joining in by pulling Arshdeep for consecutive sixes, SRH had surged to 48/0, leaving PBKS searching for answers.

They reached the 50-run mark in just 3.2 overs, highlighting SRH’s aggressive strategy. However, Lockie Ferguson provided a key breakthrough. After being hit for a six by Abhishek, Ferguson responded immediately, dismissing him as he popped up a catch. This offered a brief respite for PBKS amid an otherwise unstoppable start.

Despite the wicket, Head kept up the offensive, confidently handling both pace and short-pitched deliveries. SRH finished the powerplay at a strong 79/1, scoring at over 13 runs per over—well above their already league-leading average.

The momentum briefly shifted after the Power-play when Yuzvendra Chahal struck. The leg-spinner outsmarted Head with a googly, leading to a mis-hit that was safely caught at long-off. Yet, PBKS failed to capitalise on this breakthrough, suffering from a series of costly fielding mistakes.

Ishan Kishan, who came in after Head’s dismissal, was fortunate during his innings. He was dropped twice—once by Cooper Connolly and later by Ferguson—and even survived a missed stumping chance by Prabhsimran Singh. PBKS’ fielding issues persisted, bringing their total of dropped catches this season to 16, with a poor catching efficiency of 71.43%.

Kishan took full advantage of these chances, scoring a valuable 55 off 32 balls. While not the smoothest innings, he switched gears effectively, hitting Vijaykumar Vyshak for three consecutive sixes—over fine leg, straight down the ground, and over wide long-on—to reach his half-century in just 28 balls.

Even after Kishan's dismissal—caught at deep square leg—Heinrich Klaasen made sure there was no slowdown in scoring. The South African wicketkeeper-batter kept up the aggressive pace, regularly finding boundaries and punishing any loose deliveries.

Klaasen continued his sensational form, notching up yet another fifty - this one off just 32 balls, featuring two fours and three sixes - after being dropped early on 9, making PBKS pay dearly. His consistency this season remains remarkable, with a double-digit score in every game.

As SRH surged past the 200 mark in the 18th over, the pressure mounted on the bowlers, especially Marco Jansen, who endured a tough outing, conceding 61 runs in his four overs. This also marked SRH’s eighth 200-plus total in IPL 2026, equalling the record for the most such scores in a single T20 competition.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy also continued his assault with big maximums as a late blitz from Klaasen helped Hyderabad reach 235/4 in 20 overs.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 236/4 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 69, Ishan Kishan 55; Yuzvendra Chahal 1-32) against Punjab Kings.

--IANS

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