IPL 2026: It's a pretty good total, Padikkal backs RCB bowlers to defend 222 against PBKS

Dharamshala, May 17 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal expressed confidence in his side’s bowling attack and said that the total is sufficient after RCB posted a commanding 222/4 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday.

Padikkal, who played a brisk knock of 45 off 25 deliveries, said the total was competitive but stressed that the bowlers would need to execute their plans well on a surface that appeared slightly slow during the afternoon game.

“I think it’s a pretty good total, but again, like any other game, we have to bowl well and make sure that we restrict them under that,” Padikkal said during the mid-innings break.

RCB recovered quickly after the early dismissal of Jacob Bethell as Padikkal and Virat Kohli added 76 runs for the second wicket to put the innings back on track. While Kohli went on to score 58, Padikkal narrowly missed his half-century but ensured RCB maintained an aggressive scoring rate through the middle overs.

Speaking about the nature of the Dharamshala wicket, the left-hander said the pitch was not the easiest for strokeplay early on and expected the bowlers to make use of the conditions in the second innings as well.

“I think you expect that in day games. It is a little bit slow, especially with the new ball. It wasn’t coming on as well, but I think it’s important that we make use of that and make sure that our bowlers know that as well,” he said.

Padikkal added that the RCB bowling unit had enough experience and skill to adjust according to the surface without needing extensive instructions.

“Like you asked earlier, I think it’s a bit of a slow wicket. It’s important that we make sure that we use that. We obviously have to go into the wicket a little bit more, I suppose. At the end of the day, we have really skilful bowlers. They don’t need too much information from me. I think they know what to do,” he added.

Reflecting on his partnership with Kohli after Bethell’s early dismissal, Padikkal said his role during the Power-play was to build a solid stand and carry the momentum forward for the team.

“Again, when I go into the power play, it’s important that I make sure that I stitch a partnership with Virat, or Jacob, who wasn’t there, and really push that momentum and take it forward for the team,” he said.

“It’s important that I put the team in a really good position at the halfway point, and I’m happy that we were able to do that today,” he added.

RCB eventually crossed the 220-run mark thanks to an unbeaten 73 from Venkatesh Iyer and a late cameo from Tim David, leaving Punjab Kings with a challenging target of 223.

--IANS

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