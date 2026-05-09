IPL 2026: Heart-to-heart talk with head coach Ponting helped me a lot, says PBKS' Shedge

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Punjab Kings batting all-rounder Suryansh Shedge has disclosed that head coach Ricky Ponting pulled him aside after a net session mid-tournament, sensed his frustration at being on the sidelines and told him in a heart-to-heart talk that staying in the present was 'harder' than succumbing to negative thinking.

With Punjab Kings having lost three matches in a row and under pressure to qualify for the playoffs, Shedge spoke to reporters in a virtual roundtable chat organised by the franchise on the learnings from Ponting, Iyer, the backing from Jatin Paranjape, improving on fielding blips and more.

Excerpts-

Q. How do you compare your game now to that breakout time in the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy versus now?

A. I think once you're exposed to higher-level cricket, you kind of learn a lot of new things. There my role was only to be the finisher. I only got to bat for a certain amount of time. If you look at the GT game, I had a lot of time left in the game. So when you're preparing in the nets, you also have to prepare for that – what if you go into bat early and then you have to spend time there.

Obviously your practice, everything you do outside the match, it all comes down to how you're able to deliver in the match. So I think in last two years, if you look at my under 23 games also this year, I've been put into situations where we were four down for 40 or 50 and then I had to play that spell and capitalize on the loose balls.

So it's like the journey goes on. As you progress in cricket, you kind of get the hang of playing in different situations. So I think preparation wise, I've not done much. It's not much different from what I did two years back. But I think the mindset shift is what gives a player the edge.

I've spoken to Jatin Paranjape sir a lot. I have a few keywords which I keep repeating in my head. It is to watch the ball, it will tell you what to do. I think I've said this before also, batting is reaction. So if I'm just focused on watching the ball, I will know what to do in the end. So I just keep things simple and on those lines.

Advice from him is just do what you can today. Think about today, not tomorrow or what happened yesterday. It’s because if I get into those, I won't be giving myself the best chance to grow. So, he says be in the present and try to make the best of the day. Whenever you're overthinking, come to me, talk about stuff. It can be about cricket, or life. You just need to feel light when your head hits the pillow and be ready for the next day.

Q. In a high stakes league like this, what is your trick for staying calm when the crowd is roaring and 15 runs are needed off the last over?

A. When you progress in cricket, you know that there will always be crowds to watch you. When your team is doing well, you know there are supporters and there are people who don't want you to do well. So all that is not in my control.

As I've said, my batting, how I am playing my cricket, my attitude, my commitment towards my team is what is in my control. So in hindsight, when I look back, even in the games I played, and even in the games where I was sitting on the sidelines helping my team, I think I was always looking for a way to improve, always looking for a way to help my team and I think all of that adds up.

As you said, the crowds, the situation, the scale of the game, it'll always have pressure with it. But part of becoming a professional cricketer is how you soak up that pressure. That only happens when you're happy with how you've prepared. So I think, I know I'm repeating the same thing, but at the end, it's all about preparation and what you feed into your head.

If you keep saying negative things and keep focusing on things that won't add value to your life and your cricket, you won't progress and you won't be able to contribute towards the team. So even when I practice, or out in the center practicing or improving a certain skill, it's all planned and I think that helps in the end.

Q. Given the Punjab Kings fielding lapses in the match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, what has been the discussion in the camp on how to improve on it?

A. I think fielding lapses, all of that happens and can happen to the best of us. All of us have seen it happen to the best of us. So the only way to move forward is not think about that and focus on what you can do. We have four games in our hands and then the playoffs.

So now going forward, what are the strategies we should use and what practice we're going to do when it comes to fielding? I think that's a very personal question because everyone likes to do fielding practice in their own way. As a team, I can vouch for it that we're a good fielding side. These lapses can happen to anyone.

But in the future, I think people will come back stronger. The only thing is at the end of the day, it's all about soaking in the situation. Sometimes you can overthink. But we as a group, believe in backing each other and talking things out. So we have been doing that and you'll see a better performance on the field next time.

Q. What's the atmosphere like in the dressing room after losing three matches in a row? Has anything changed in terms of preparation or strategy?

A. I think we won six matches with the same preparation. All these things can happen. I know there are a few areas we need to improve on. All those have been addressed. But since the start, when Ricky sir came in and Shreyas Bhatia was appointed the captain last year, the focus has always been on keeping the atmosphere light and happy so that people feel at peace.

They feel comfortable with the surroundings. I know it's easy to get carried away and start playing the blame game. But right now, we need to stick together as a team. That is what will help us. Preparation-wise, I think personal preparations will change. But as a team, we'll try to prepare in the same way.

Q. Could you just give us some specifics on what exactly you were working on during the period when you were not in the playing eleven?

A. So there was this little tweak I made in my initial movement where I got the best chance of moving quicker. Then we were practicing short stuff and just against spinners. So, I was breaking it down into things where I wanted to work on my technique and just go back to my basics.

I would go on the nets outside and spend 30 minutes on that where I'm just watching the ball and playing and not thinking about anything. But that one shift which I made was being instinctive and not premeditative - I think that has helped me.

Even in practice, if I'm just instinctive and I let my body take control and I just focus on watching the ball, I think I have better chances of succeeding in the game. Obviously, if there's a set field for wide yorkers, wide lines, then you can premeditate. But when you go into bat, you always need to be instinctive.

So it's like you can never predict when you're going to break into the team. But in a good team environment, you'll always feel welcome and you'll always feel like you have to be ready. It wasn't like I wasn't part of the 16 in a few games. I could have played, but that didn't happen. But that's fine. Whenever I speak to Shreyas bhai, we talk a lot about cricket, actually.

We talk about ourselves - sometimes he asks me about his batting and sometimes I ask him about my batting. So I think sometimes constructive criticism is necessary and only a healthy team environment can give you that. Secondly, Ricky sir, what he has done for his country and what brand of cricket the team played under him - the talks were always around how well I'm batting in the nets and how I can get an opportunity at any time.

I remember after the fourth or fifth game, after the net session, he took me aside and asked me if I'm frustrated. I said no at first. He said, be honest. So I said, yes, sir. At nights, I do feel it sometimes. So he said, I can totally understand how you're feeling. He said that four or five players from our franchise can walk into any other franchise and play in the playing eleven. But right now, it's easy to get bogged down and start thinking negatively.

But it's harder to stay in the present and keep focusing on your preparation so that if and when you get a chance, you're turned on and you're ready to give it your all. So I think that talk helped me a lot and I was really honoured to have him talk to me. It was a heart-to-heart talk. So that's why I always say Ricky sir is one of the best coaches I've played under.

--IANS

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