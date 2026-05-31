US legal issues behind us, focus now on accelerating next phase of growth: Gautam Adani

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Billionaire Gautam Adani has said that matters related to the Adani Group's legal proceedings in the United States were now "behind us" and the conglomerate was focusing on accelerating investments across energy, transport, logistics and digital infrastructure as part of the next phase of growth.

Gautam Adani said that the group's biggest challenge was no longer access to capital but executing projects fast enough to meet India's infrastructure and energy needs, particularly as Artificial Intelligence drives demand for power-intensive digital infrastructure.

Adani Group chairman described the Rs 24,930 crore rights issue in the company’s flagship Adani Enterprises as a vote of confidence from investors, at a time when the conglomerate faced questions over governance and regulatory issues.

"Even though it was a year in which the world grew more fractured, complex energy security models returned to the centre of national strategy and technology became inseparable from sovereignty, Adani Group remained anchored to an unwavering belief - India's future cannot wait. While others debated, the Group built, advancing its journey as the world's most integrated infrastructure platform - across energy, transport, logistics, utilities and industrial manufacturing," Gautam Adani said.

And this progress did not come in calm conditions for the ports-to-energy conglomerate.

"It came in the middle of extraordinary scrutiny. However, we did not bend. We did not pause," he remarked.

"Because what we have always been defined by is: Not the noise that surrounds us, but the strength of our response. Not the intensity of the challenge, but the clarity of our purpose. Not the criticism, but the nation-building we continue to believe in," the Adani Group chairman said.

"The matters related to our US legal proceedings are now behind us thereby allowing us to focus with renewed confidence and belief on the next phase of our growth," he said.

The Chairman outlined a strategy centered on what he called two converging growth drivers - infrastructure and intelligence - arguing that the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence will require massive investments in power generation, transmission networks, data centres and logistics infrastructure.

"Before AI can think, energy must flow," Adani remarked.

For the financial year 2025-26, the group's portfolio companies reported consolidated revenue of Rs 2.92 lakh crore, up 7.4 per cent from a year earlier, while profit after tax rose 13.9 per cent to Rs 46,377 crore.

--sps/mr