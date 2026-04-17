April 17, 2026 6:57 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans rope in SA keeper-batter Esterhuizen as Banton’s replacement

Gujarat Titans rope in SA keeper-batter Esterhuizen as Banton’s replacement

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Gujarat Titans (GT) have signed South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Connor Esterhuizen as a replacement for England batter Tom Banton, who has been ruled out of the ongoing 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a finger injury.

In an IPL media advisory on Friday, the tournament said Esterhuizen will join the squad at his base price of INR 75 lakh in what will also be his maiden stint in the ten-team tournament. Esterhuizen recently made his international debut for South Africa against New Zealand in a five-match T20I series held last month.

He made an impressive start by winning two Player of the Match Awards and was also named Player of the Series, as South Africa clinched the series 3-2 after being 2-1 down. In all, Esterhuizen finished the series with 200 runs in five games at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 145.98.

Esterhuizen reached 39th in the Men’s T20I rankings, the fourth-best by any South African after five matches. He also earned a nomination for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award alongside India duo of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Esterhuizen’s inclusion is expected to bolster GT’s overseas batting options while also being a reliable wicketkeeping choice behind Jos Buttler. In this year’s SA20, where Pretoria Capitals were the runners-up, Esterhuizen played all 12 games but could score only 166 runs at an average of 15.09 and a strike rate of 105.73.

But he gained huge experience by playing under the captaincy of Proteas left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj and head coach, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, after being recruited as a rookie by MI Cape Town for the second season of the competition.

GT, the IPL 2022 champions led by India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, will take on three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday evening.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

INDIA bloc allies creating roadblocks to women's reservation using 'why, ifs and buts': HM Shah

INDIA bloc allies creating roadblocks to women's reservation using 'why, ifs and buts': HM Shah

Vikram plays a cook in Anand Shankar's explosive action thriller #Chiyaan63! (Photo Credit: Sathya Jyothi Films/X)

Vikram plays a cook in Anand Shankar's explosive action thriller #Chiyaan63!

Vijay Varma talks about ‘fascinating’ world of vintage cars used in his new show

Vijay Varma talks about ‘fascinating’ world of vintage cars used in his new show

Delimitation exercise: India rejects Pak attempts to intrude into internal matters

Delimitation exercise: India rejects Pak attempts to intrude into internal matters

Playing South Africa in T20I series is a great preparation before the World Cup, says Harmanpreet Kaur of upcoming match at Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, on Friday. Photo credit: BCCI Women/X

Playing South Africa in T20I series is a great preparation before the World Cup, says Harmanpreet

Neha Dhupia supports Patralekhaa against body shaming: Fix your own thinking

Neha Dhupia supports Patralekhaa against body shaming: Fix your own thinking

Manchester City, Arsenal set for potential title-defining clash in the Premier League 2025-26. Photo credit: EPL

Premier League: Man City, Arsenal set for potential title-defining clash

India’s forex reserves rise $3.82 billion to $700.9 billion: RBI

India’s forex reserves rise $3.82 billion to $700.9 billion: RBI

Pedro Almodovar questions Jacob Elordi’s range as actor

Pedro Almodovar questions Jacob Elordi’s range as actor

West Asia conflict exposes deepening strains, imbalances and vulnerability of dependent economies

West Asia conflict exposes deepening strains, imbalances and vulnerability of dependent economies