November 15, 2025

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans retain core squad with Gill, Buttler, and Sudharsan

Gujarat Titans retain core squad with Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and Sai Sudharsan ahead of the player auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Gujarat Titans have doubled down on continuity ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, retaining a powerful core featuring captain Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, as the franchise submitted its final list of retained and released players to the BCCI before the November 15 deadline.

After a largely stable Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign—where GT remained in the top half for most of the league phase before a late dip saw them lose their last three matches, including the Eliminator to Mumbai Indians—the management has opted for minimal chopping, choosing instead to reinforce its spine for another strong run.

A total of 19 players have been retained, including promising youngsters like Sai Sudharsan, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, and Kumar Kushagra; established all-rounders Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, and Sai Kishore; and a seasoned pace contingent featuring Siraj, Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, and Ishant Sharma. Jayant Yadav and Gurnoor Singh Brar also continue as part of a well-rounded unit.

GT’s most notable departure comes in the form of West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford, who has been traded to the Mumbai Indians. The franchise has also released five players: Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee, and Kulwant Khejroliya, marking a relatively small overhaul.

With Gill at the helm, Jos Buttler at the top, Rashid in the middle, and Siraj–Rabada spearheading the attack, GT will enter the December mini-auction with clarity, stability, and the freedom to plug only specific gaps.

Retained: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav.

Released: Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Traded Out: Sherfane Rutherford (to Mumbai Indians)

--IANS

hs/bsk/

