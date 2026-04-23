IPL 2026: ‘Dominance is our mindset, but adaptability is our strength,’ says RCB skipper Patidar

Bengaluru, April 23 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar has attributed his side’s strong start to IPL 2026 to a balance between aggressive intent and situational adaptability, as the defending champions continue to build momentum with eight points from six matches.

Speaking on the RCB Podcast, Patidar emphasised that while the team’s core philosophy revolves around dominance, flexibility remains key to their success as a batting unit.

“Dominance is our mindset, but we don’t want to be rigid. We want to assess the situation and adapt. That flexibility is very important for us as a batting unit,” he said on the RCB Podcast.

Patidar himself has led from the front with the bat, scoring 230 runs at an exceptional strike rate, and credited a shift in mindset as the driving force behind his evolution as a batter.

“The biggest change in my batting has come from the mind. How I see the game, how I see myself in a situation, and how I want to dominate, everything started from there. I worked on a few trigger movements and discussed it with DK. Once I was convinced, I didn’t want to hold back in matches. That clarity helped me execute better,” he said.

Highlighting RCB’s fearless batting template, Patidar underlined that instinct often takes precedence over rigid planning, particularly when it comes to taking on bowlers and maintaining pressure.

“There is no fixed plan that I will play a certain way. If I feel I can dominate a bowler, I go for it. It is more instinct than planning. If someone feels they can dominate a bowler, they take responsibility. Even if it means not rotating strike. The idea is to keep the bowler under pressure,” he stated.

On leadership, Patidar described himself as someone who prioritises the mental space of his bowlers, especially in the high-pressure T20 format, while maintaining a calm demeanour on the field, as he said, “I see myself as a bowling captain. In T20 cricket, bowlers are always under pressure, so I try to keep them in a good space and not show too many reactions. I am not very expressive by nature. I try to stay calm and think clearly in every situation. I don’t want to change who I am as a person.”

The RCB skipper also spoke about the influence of senior players in shaping his outlook, particularly the importance of staying present and focused on controllable factors. He said, “I have learnt a lot by observing players like Virat bhai. The biggest thing is to stay in the present and focus only on what is in your control. I don’t think about selection or what people are saying. I focus on what I can do in the present. That gives me clarity and calmness.”

Reflecting on RCB’s title-winning campaign last season, Patidar admitted the significance of the achievement truly resonated only after witnessing the fans’ reactions, while also acknowledging the pressure moments that came with it.

“When we won, it felt special, but when I saw the fans and their reactions, I realised something big had happened. That is when it really sank in. In the last over, even though we knew we were close, there was still a thought that something could go wrong. That pressure is natural in such moments,” Patidar noted.

He further stressed the importance of fostering an inclusive team environment, where every player feels valued, regardless of experience. “Whether it is a senior player or someone new, everyone should feel equally important. That helps them settle and perform better.”

Looking ahead, Patidar reiterated that the team remains grounded despite their success, focusing on processes rather than past achievements. “As champions, every team will come harder at us. But for us, it is about staying in the present, focusing on our process, and controlling what we can,” he concluded.

--IANS

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