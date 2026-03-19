IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals appoint former Ireland all-rounder John Mooney as fielding coach

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Delhi Capitals have roped in former Ireland all-rounder John Mooney as their new fielding coach ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which will commence on March 28.

He will join an experienced support staff of Delhi Capitals, which includes Hemang Badani as head coach, former Indian pacer Munaf Patel (bowling coach) and former England player Ian Bell (assistant coach). Venugopal Rao is the team's director in IPL 2026.

Mooney, who holds Level 3, 2, and 1 coaching certificates from the England Cricket Board, took over from Gnaneswara Rao and Anton Roux, who both departed following the conclusion of 2025 season.

The former Irish player had previously served as the Afghanistan fielding coach from 2018 to 2019, when they made their Test debut in India. He had also worked with the West Indies men's team in 2019 and has been a temporary coach for the Ireland women's team since January this year.

He has represented Ireland in 91 international matches, including three ICC Cricket World Cups (2007, 2011, and 2015) and two ICC Men's T20 World Cups.

A left-hand batter and right-arm quick during his playing days, 43-year-old Mooney played 64 ODIs and 27 T20Is for Ireland from 2006 to 2015. He had famously hit the winning runs in Ireland's historic win over England in the 2011 World Cup in Bengaluru.

Delhi suffered a significant blow ahead of the start of the season as their mentor, Kevin Pietersen, withdrew from the tournament.

India's T20 World Cup 2026 champion Axar Patel will continue to lead the side for another season. Team has experienced Indian players like KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav, along with Australia's premier bowler Mitchell Starc, who would give a tough fight to the opposition.

Delhi Capitals nearly missed a playoff berth in the last season. They finished in fifth position by registering seven wins in 14 matches. They have never won an IPL trophy, and the team will look to end their quest in the 19th season.

--IANS

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