IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals aim for breaking title drought through familiar and new faces

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Banking on a mix of familiar players and fresh recruits, Delhi Capitals look stronger than ever to end their long wait for an Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Despite a strong start last year by winning their first four matches, DC faltered in the second half of the campaign and finished fifth to miss out on the playoffs for the fourth successive time.

When the 2026 season gets underway on March 28, DC will be aiming to finally break their playoffs hoodoo and go all the way to that elusive silverware. IANS does a SWOT analysis of DC, one of IPL’s perennial trophy contenders, who have often promised much but fallen short when it mattered most.

Strength: DC has the most formidable spin bowling attack in IPL 2026. At the heart of that confidence is Kuldeep Yadav. The wrist-spinner finished IPL 2025 as DC's leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets and alongside captain Axar Patel, who will be on top of his bowling game after a finger injury prevented him from doing so last year, as well as leg-spin bowling all-rounder Vipraj Nigam present, DC have spinners that most rivals would envy.

DC’s batting story centers on KL Rahul, whose 539 runs in IPL 2025 made him the side’s top run-scorer and a permanent return to the opening slot where his numbers have historically been most authoritative is of great advantage. Below him, Tristan Stubbs provides the sort of mid-innings acceleration that changes, while Ashutosh Sharma offers the chance to finish off games well in DC’s favour.

Weakness: In IPL 2025, DC's seamers took the fewest wickets of any side in the competition, with their power-play and death overs bowling being their weak links. Whether new additions in the seam-bowling department can address it, especially with Mitchell Starc yet to get the NoC, remains to be seen.

At the top of the order, DC had the lowest opening partnership average and cycled through seven different opening combinations in search of stability that never arrived. While Rahul's return alleviates some of that anxiety, his partner and an ideal, settled top three needs to be figured out before last year’s script repeats it.

Opportunity: DC’s management moved decisively to enhance their batting strength by adding David Miller, Nitish Rana, Ben Duckett and Pathum Nissanka ahead of the upcoming season. All four batting options provide flexibility and the capacity to absorb pressure at different points of an innings, which in turn can make DC’s batting returns brighter.

IPL 2026 is also a huge platform for Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi to firmly etch himself into the minds of cricket fans. Being the lead star of Jammu & Kashmir’s Ranji Trophy winning campaign via taking 60 scalps, consistent good showings from Nabi could help him nail a regular spot in DC's line-up.

Threat: With only four overseas slots available, DC faces a selection puzzle that has no easy solution: deploying Miller and Stubbs alongside Starc and Lungi Ngidi leaves DC with a potentially thin Indian bowling line-up, while prioritising batting depth means sacrificing an overseas pace bowling option.

DC is one of only ‘OG’ IPL sides to have competed in every season of the competition without lifting the trophy. Whether that history brings motivation or add psychological weight on the players and team think-tank is something to keep a watch out for. Moreover, DC's winning rate at the Arun Jaitley Stadium stands at 44.1 percent and if they want to enter the playoffs and go all the way to the trophy, they need to have more wins at home.

--IANS

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