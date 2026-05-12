IPL 2026: DC skipper Axar fined for slow over-rate offence

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel has been fined Rs 12 lakh for a slow over rate offence during a three-wicket win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

"Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Match No. 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.

"As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Axar Patel was fined INR 12 lakhs," the IPL said in a statement.

DC defeated Punjab Kings in Match 55 of the TATA IPL 2026, pulling off the highest successful chase at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in the IPL.

Batting first. PBKS produced another fearless batting display, posting an imposing 210/5 courtesy of sparkling contributions from Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer and Suryansh Shedge.

Chasing 211, DC had a shaky start as they were reduced to 33/3 in the fifth over. The visitors, however, rebuilt through skipper Axar and David Miller, who counterattacked aggressively in the middle overs.

Axar smashed 56 off 30 balls, while Miller’s 51 kept Delhi firmly in the chase. PBKS continued to fight till the very end, with Ben Dwarshuis and Marcus Stoinis picking up crucial wickets to keep the contest alive.

But Madhav Tiwari emerged as the unlikely hero for DC, smashing 18 off 8, including a crucial six. Ashutosh Sharma provided the final flourish with a rapid 24 off 10 balls, ensuring Delhi crossed the line at 216/7 in the 19th over.

Despite the defeat, PBKS currently sit fourth on the points table with 13 points from 11 matches. For the DC, the victory ended a run of back-to-back losses and kept their campaign alive. Defeat would have made them the third team to be eliminated this season.

--IANS

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