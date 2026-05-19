IPL 2026: ‘CSK should be emotional about their performances, not players,’ says Manjrekar on Dhoni’s Chepauk appearance

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have allowed emotion to overshadow cricketing reality during the ongoing discussion surrounding MS Dhoni and his future with the franchise.

With retirement speculation once again dominating conversations around Dhoni following CSK’s final home game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Chepauk, Manjrekar admitted he has little left to add to the debate and suggested the focus should instead shift towards performances and team balance.

“To be very honest, I've exhausted myself so much talking about another icon. I've got nothing left to say about Dhoni. And if you want a very short and brutally honest answer, it doesn't matter. Whether he plays, whether he doesn't play,” Manjrekar told Sportstar Podcast.

Dhoni’s future has once again become one of the defining storylines of Chennai’s season after the veteran wicketkeeper-batter received an emotional reception from fans during the home clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this week.

The atmosphere at Chepauk carried the feel of a possible farewell night, with supporters flooding the stadium hoping to witness one more memorable Dhoni appearance in Chennai colours. However, the 44-year-old largely remained away from the central action, further intensifying speculation surrounding whether IPL 2026 could mark the end of his playing career.

CSK’s inconsistent season has only added to the scrutiny. The five-time champions are on the verge of elimination after another disappointing campaign in which questions were repeatedly raised over squad balance, transition planning, and the franchise’s continued reliance on Dhoni’s presence and aura.

Manjrekar suggested Chennai may now need to reassess how emotion influences their cricketing decisions.

"CSK have learned one harsh lesson — don't get too emotional about your players. Be emotional about the reality, the performances, your current standing, the points table,” he said.

The former batter’s comments come at a time when CSK are navigating a difficult transitional phase, with younger players gradually emerging even as the franchise continues to revolve emotionally around Dhoni.

Over the last few seasons, the former India captain’s appearances have increasingly carried a sense of occasion, with every Chepauk outing triggering fresh retirement speculation. Yet Dhoni has consistently remained silent about his future plans, much like his understated retirement from international cricket in 2020.

While many former players and fans continue to celebrate Dhoni’s leadership influence and legacy within the franchise, others have argued that Chennai must begin preparing more decisively for life after their most iconic figure.

--IANS

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