IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings bank on new philosophy to achieve old success

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Following a significant squad overhaul and a strategic tilt toward youth, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) enter IPL 2026 seeking to achieve their success just like the good old times after finishing at the bottom of the points table last season.

The CSK team management moved swiftly to address the failings of 2025, overhauling the squad with a clear eye on both the present and the years beyond after years of wearing the ‘Dad’s Army’ tag.

The biggest statement of intent was the acquisition of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson via trade, along with youngsters Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, snapped for Rs 14 crore each at the auction. IANS takes a look at how CSK are shaping up for IPL 2026, where all eyes will be on their redemption story.

Strength: The most compelling asset in CSK's arsenal is their Indian batting core. The trio of Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shivam Dube makes for a robust combination. Add to it, Samson being Player of the Tournament in India’s T20 World Cup win at home and Dube being one of the key players in the triumph, bodes well for CSK.

Samson's arrival brings explosive intent to CSK’s powerplay run-making, while Ayush Mhatre -- captain of India's Under-19 World Cup-winning side – being aggressive means CSK can play with far greater aggression from the outset. With youngsters Veer and Kartik and Dube being among the finest players of spin in T20s, along with MS Dhoni, deployed as someone to apply finishing touches, it means CSK have their bases covered with the bat.

At the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, CSK’s spin-bowling line-up looks better despite letting go of Ravindra Jadeja -- left-arm Afghanistan wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad, West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, and leggie Rahul Chahar all available, CSK have great depth in their spin-bowling department and can exploit if turn is there in pitches in Chepauk.

Weakness: CSK’s clearest vulnerability lies in its death overs bowling. The pre-season hamstring injury to Australian pacer Nathan Ellis has left a sizeable hole in their back-end bowling, and neither Matt Henry nor Khaleel Ahmed – the sureshot power-play bowlers - are a natural like-for-like replacement.

How the team navigates the final four overs, particularly away from Chennai, could prove to be a defining factor in their campaign. Then there is the question of inexperience under pressure.

Acquiring Veer and Kartik for a large amount represents the franchise's conviction in their long-term potential. But whether they can deliver consistency rather than occasional brilliance will be closely watched.

Opportunity: The Samson acquisition carries significance well beyond this season for CSK. He’s being viewed as a player around whom a post-Dhoni CSK side can be constructed, and even provides a potential future leadership role. For now, a return to the playoffs - let alone a title - would restore the ‘fortress Chepauk’ narrative that has been central to CSK's identity.

For Mhatre, Veer, Kartik, and others on the fringes, the 2026 season offers a genuine breakthrough window. The squad has been built with the intention of giving youngsters not merely a role but a platform to shine and reshape the team's trajectory significantly.

Threat: With Ellis already sidelined, the pace department has zero margin for dealing with further injury losses. If any of their pacers suffer an injury, CSK's bowling attack could be stretched to a point where even a dominant spin showing cannot compensate for what is conceded in the pace-bowling department.

Gaikwad also faces the most complex captaincy task of his tenure – managing highly-priced and talented youngsters in a unit where seniors are around and then dealing with the weight of fan expectations that come with wearing the yellow jersey. All of this demands a deft hand, and any early-season stumbles while the new combinations find their rhythm could prove very difficult to recover from for CSK.

--IANS

nr/bsk/