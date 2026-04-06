April 06, 2026 6:19 AM हिंदी

IPL 2026: ‘Building a season takes time…’ says LSG owner Goenka after thrilling SRH win

IPL 2026: ‘Building a season takes time…’ says LSG owner Goenka after thrilling SRH win

Hyderabad, April 5 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka emphasised patience and collective belief after his team secured a thrilling last-over victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, saying performances like these reflect the process of building a successful season.

Lucknow edged past Hyderabad by five wickets in a tense last-over finish at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, with skipper Rishabh Pant guiding the chase of 157 with one ball to spare after a spirited fight from the hosts.

Following the win, Goenka emphasised that building a successful campaign in a long tournament requires time and belief within the group and credited the leadership group and the clarity within the squad for the team’s performance under pressure. He also acknowledged that, while the result was encouraging, the team remains focused on further improvement as the tournament progresses.

“Building a season takes time, patience, and collective belief. Today reflected all three. The captain set the tone, and the group followed with clarity and discipline. That alignment is what allows a team to grow. A step forward, with a long way still to go. Grateful for the support. We keep building from here,” Goenka wrote in an Instagram post.

Lucknow’s bowlers had earlier laid the foundation by restricting Hyderabad to 156/9 despite a strong middle-order partnership between Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy. The chase later went down to the final over before Pant sealed the result.

The victory provided Lucknow with valuable momentum in the competition, marking their first win of the IPL 2026 campaign. Before Pant and Aiden Markram’s knocks, Mohammed Shami registered a brilliant spell of 2-9 in four overs to keep the hosts in check. LSG will next face the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday at the iconic Eden Gardens.

--IANS

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