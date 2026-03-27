IPL 2026: Bowling remains a concern for SRH despite ultra-aggressive batting unit (SWOT)

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) As the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season approaches, Sunrisers Hyderabad face the same dilemma that has plagued them for a long time – an intimidating batting lineup that has been boosted by new players, backed by a weak bowling unit. They still have doubts about whether they will be able to cope with the fragility of their bowling.

Strengths:

There is little doubt that SRH have one of the most destructive batting lineups in the entire tournament. The opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma can rip through any bowling attack during the powerplays, whilst they also have very scary middle-order batters like Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Ishan Kishan, all of whom are capable of maintaining a high strike rate but still accumulating volume runs. In addition to the destructive players mentioned above, the addition of Liam Livingstone and players such as Jack Edwards and Salil Arora now gives SRH another level of power hitters and provides them with the potential to dominate any high-scoring game they play.

Weaknesses:

SRH’s biggest concern is their bowling unit, especially after Mohammed Shami left. The pace attack, led by Pat Cummins, includes players like Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Shivam Mavi, and Brydon Carse. This group does not have the consistent wicket-taking ability of top teams. The spin department looks even more fragile, with relatively inexperienced players like Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, and Kamindu Mendis. On slower surfaces, this could become a serious problem.

Opportunities:

Sunrisers Hyderabad have an opportunity to fully embrace their ultra-aggressive batting style. They’ll be able to utilise their depth and firepower, both in batting, to put up large totals or chase down large totals time after time. If their bowlers can perform in a disciplined manner while sticking to their roles, the Sunrisers will likely be able to out-bat the majority of their opponents by sheer batting power. The change to the squad also gives the SRH players more energy and opportunity to step up and be the main players to win games for SRH, as players like Liam Livingstone.

Threats:

The Sunrisers’ greatest threats are themselves through their approach to the game. An overly aggressive attitude, especially without situational awareness, can lead to collapses; this shot the Sunrisers in the foot last season. Their weak bowling unit can also become an issue if they are in close games late, particularly against teams that are well-rounded and balanced. If the batting unit has a brief instance of failure, the Sunrisers will not be capable of defending their totals or controlling the game, regardless of their batting firepower.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad:

Abhishek Sharma, Amit Kumar, Aniket Verma, Brydon Carse, Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Jack Edwards, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Onkar Tarmale, Pat Cummins (C), Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Salil Arora, Shivam Mavi, Shivang Kumar, Smaran Ravichandran, Travis Head, Zeeshan Ansari.

--IANS

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