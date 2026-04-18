April 18, 2026 4:07 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Both teams unchanged as DC elect to bowl first against RCB

IPL 2026: Both teams unchanged as DC elect to bowl first against RCB

Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) Both Delhi Capitals and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are unchanged as visitors skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl first in match 26 of IPL 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

RCB have started their title defence with four wins in five matches, while DC arrive after a week’s break with an aim to end their two-game losing streak. “The wicket looks nice and hard. Since it’s a day game, it might be a bit slow. Also, Chinnaswamy is usually a chasing ground, so we would like to chase. That’s why we decided to bowl first,” said Axar after winning the toss.

On having a long break in the competition, Axar said, “If you’re winning, the break would be bad. But since we lost the last two matches, the break helped us regroup. Now we are back together as a unit and ready to start with fresh momentum. Obviously we are looking at the opposition but we are focusing on our own strengths and sticking to our plans. We'll follow our plans and see what happens.”

RCB captain Rajat Patidar gifted a sampling to his counterpart Axar before the toss began, as part of the franchise donning the iconic green jerseys for their annual ‘Green Initiative’.

“Happy to bat first because we were planning to bat first on this track. It's a day game, looking like a good surface. So we'll put a good total on the board and put them under pressure. We wear this jersey to show our commitment to sustainability and encourage everyone to make green choices for the planet.

“Of course, there was a lot of planning behind it (on playing well at Chinnaswamy). As you know, this year we have a final at Chinnaswamy, so we have to win all the home matches,” he said.

Conditions at the stadium are hot and dry for the afternoon fixture, with a slight breeze and scattered cloud cover. Square boundaries remain short at 65 and 64 metres respectively, while 73 metres is the straight boundary.

In the pitch report, Pommie Mbangwa and Faf du Plessis opined that the surface appears similar to the previous match, though marginally drier with less grass. As a day game, the wicket is expected to play slower, thus bringing spinners into the contest.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (captain), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, and Mukesh Kumar

Impact Substitutes: Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, and Nitish Rana

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, and Josh Hazlewood

Impact Substitutes: Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, and Vicky Ostwal

--IANS

nr/

LATEST NEWS

Gill is technically so good that you will never see him fall short of runs: Piyush Chawla

Gill is technically so good that you will never see him fall short of runs: Piyush Chawla

IPL 2026: RCB atmosphere relaxed but intensity high with Kohli around, says Venkatesh Iyer

IPL 2026: RCB atmosphere relaxed but intensity high with Kohli around, says Venkatesh Iyer

HDFC Bank Q4 profit grows 8 pc; NII shows modest increase

HDFC Bank Q4 profit grows 8 pc; NII shows modest increase

IPL 2026: We have to turn up really well as RCB are playing really well, says Kuldeep

IPL 2026: We have to turn up really well as RCB are playing really well, says Kuldeep

Centre announces maritime insurance pool worth 12,980 crore to protect Indian vessels

Centre announces maritime insurance pool worth 12,980 crore to protect Indian vessels

Urvashi Dholakia slammed for dragging Asit Kumar Modi into night construction row in her neighbourhood

Urvashi Dholakia slammed for dragging Asit Kumar Modi into night construction row in her neighbourhood

Cabinet okays continuation of PMGSY-III till March 2028 with revised Rs 83,977 crore outlay

Cabinet okays continuation of PMGSY-III till March 2028 with revised Rs 83,977 crore outlay

Delhi court directs Sonia Gandhi to file written submissions in FIR plea over voter list issue

Delhi court directs Sonia Gandhi to file written submissions in FIR plea over voter list issue

Cabinet approves 2 pc Dearness Allowance hike for Central government employees

Cabinet approves 2 pc Dearness Allowance hike for Central government employees

CSK must play MS Dhoni, it will give them an extra edge against SRH: Aditya Tare

CSK must play MS Dhoni, it will give them an extra edge against SRH: Aditya Tare