IPL 2026: 'Bharat Arun has been adding a lot of value,' says Pant on LSG's bowling improvement

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Skipper Rishabh Pant has underlined the importance of improving Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) bowling unit ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, saying the addition of experienced coach Bharat Arun is already making a positive impact as they look to end the quest for the IPL trophy in the upcoming season.

Pant explained that the team management identified bowling as a key area to strengthen after poor performance in the last season. He added that Arun’s experience, clear communication, and ability to build trust with bowlers have helped create a more confident and open environment in the camp.

"The camp with the fast bowlers has been fantastic. Bharat Arun, sir, has come on board, and since he arrived, he has been adding a lot of value. We've had a lot of conversations about what I want from the bowlers and what he thinks he can add. The energy is pure. He is one of the best bowling coaches, and I have that trust, having worked with him when he was with the Indian cricket team. He brings that experience," Pant said on Jio Hotstar.

"The bowlers trust him and open up to him, which is exactly what you want from a bowling coach, adding value to the system. When we look back at last season, we felt we needed to add more to our bowling. He is definitely someone who can contribute a lot in that area, and I am really happy to have him," he added.

Pant also spoke about the importance of maintaining a relaxed and enjoyable environment in the dressing room. He stressed that enjoying the game helps players perform better.

"I think everyone is fun-loving these days because the environment is already so stressful. Everyone wants to enjoy each other's company; you can feel that emotion, the love, the enjoyment. If you carry too much stress and don’t enjoy yourself, sometimes you won’t be able to give your best.

"You don’t want to treat it as work. I say this a lot, as kids, why did we play cricket? Yes, there is a lot at stake, a lot to lose, and the stakes will keep getting higher, but you shouldn’t stop enjoying the game and having fun. I think that is something that seems to be missing these days, and if players bring that back, they will be a lot happier," he said.

Pant, who missed India’s ODI series against New Zealand in January due to a side strain and has not featured in a match since then, said he is in a positive mindset and is focused on improving every day.

"I think I am in a good space, physically and mentally. I like to work on myself every day, and I enjoy that, because you have to spend time with yourself to keep improving. As long as you are playing cricket, that matters. All the seniors I speak to tell me that in cricket, you can't take it lightly even for a day. Today could be your day, but tomorrow it might not be, and that could change again the day after. So, just keep working hard," he said.

"Decision-making and handling situations are important, but consistently working on yourself to improve, even when things are going your way, is important. I believe there are only two scenarios in life, either you're doing good or you're doing okay, there is nothing called bad. A lot of times, you tend not to appreciate your journey, where you come from, and how hard you have worked to get where you are. At the same time, don’t take it for granted," Pant added.

According to the 20 match schedule released by the BCCI, Pant led LSG will play their first match against the Delhi Capitals at their home ground Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, on April 1.

--IANS

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