IPL 2026: Ben Duckett pulls out after poor Ashes show; Delhi Capitals to pick replacement soon

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Delhi Capitals opener Ben Duckett has pulled out of the tournament. A source in the Delhi Capitals confirmed to IANS that England batter Duckett informed them about pulling out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

"Yes, Duckett told us he won't be available to play this season. A search for his replacement is on and will be conveyed in due course of time," further said the source.

Duckett was bought for Rs 2 crore at the auction and was expected to partner KL Rahul at the top of the order. However, he has decided to focus on his international commitments with England. The left-hander made this announcement just days before the tournament starts, which is a setback for Delhi’s preparations.

Duckett explained that his choice to skip the IPL was influenced by a disappointing winter. He scored 221 runs at an average of 20.2 during the Ashes. Although he was on the T20 World Cup 2026 squad, he did not play in any matches. This further shaped his decision to focus on his international career.

“It was a very difficult decision, and I want to apologise to everyone in Delhi that I won’t be coming. I felt it was going to be a great opportunity when I put myself in the auction, and for a franchise like Delhi to pick me up was amazing. I was buzzing. It’s the best competition in the world with the best players, and would have been an amazing experience,” Duckett told Telegraph Sport.

Reflecting on his future in the league, the 31-year-old admitted uncertainty over whether he will get another chance. “I don’t know if I’m potentially saying goodbye to the IPL, having never played in it. At my age, it might be tough for me, but I hope one day I’m able to represent Delhi. But I’ve thought a lot about this, and know it’s the right decision for my career,” he added.

Delhi Capitals will start their IPL 2026 campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 1. The match is scheduled to take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

--IANS

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