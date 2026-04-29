IPL 2026: A 15-year-old smacks one of Australia's best pacers, exciting time for Indian cricket, says Irfan Pathan

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes the fearless approach shown by the younger generation is ushering in an exciting phase for Indian cricket, highlighting how teenage talents like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are taking on top international bowlers without hesitation during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Pathan’s remarks come amid the emergence of young players making an immediate impact at the highest level, reflecting a shift in mindset in which opponents' age and reputation no longer serve as barriers.

“It's an exciting time for Indian cricket. The way they play fearless cricket, and you know, they don't worry about anything. They don't worry about getting out. They don't worry about, you know, who's bowling in front of them. A 15-year-old boy (Sooryavanshi) goes and smacks one of Australia's best fast bowlers. So, there is no better side, you know, in cricket at the moment, especially from the Indian side,” Pathan told IANS on the sidelines of the EUT20 Belgium jersey launch event.

Pathan also spoke about his involvement in the upcoming EUT20 Belgium, where he serves as co-owner and brand ambassador of Ghent Gladiators. The tournament, set to take place in June, aims to promote the sport across mainland Europe and provide a platform for emerging talent. Organised in partnership with the Belgian Cricket Federation, the league will feature five franchises representing major cities. It will be held in Brussels from June 6 to 14 at the 12 Stars Cricket Club in Hofstade.

Sharing his excitement about the initiative and the opportunities it presents to young players, Pathan pointed to the growing pool of talent in associate nations.

“It's an exciting time for European cricket and for youngsters around the world as well. We have one player from Italy in our team…Ben Manenti… he’s an exciting talent. We have seen him doing some exciting things here during the T20 World Cup, which was played in India and Sri Lanka. So guys like them, and some of the other young talent who might be unknown so far, but they’ll get something very special, they’ll get some opportunity.”

The inaugural edition of the league will feature teams including Liège Red Lions, Ghent Gladiators, Antwerp Anchors, JB Bruges, and Akcel United Brussels, with organisers aiming to create a competitive environment that blends local talent with international experience.

--IANS

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