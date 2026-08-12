Investment will deepen Gujarat-MP ties, open new jobs for youth: CM Yadav

Ahmedabad, Aug 12 (IANS) Gujarat-Madhya Pradesh ties are set to receive an industrial boost with a private firm proposing an investment of around Rs 1,200 crore in Madhya Pradesh’s PM MITRA Park, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday after holding discussions with the company’s vice-chairman in Ahmedabad.

The investment is part of a wider plan to establish industrial units at three locations in Madhya Pradesh: Barlai near Dewas, the PM MITRA Park in Dhar and Betma in Indore. Production at the PM MITRA Park is targeted to begin by next year.

The proposed expansion is expected to create employment opportunities, including for around 5,000 people in the garment sector.

Dr Yadav said the investment would strengthen economic ties between Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh while creating jobs and generating additional resources for the state through industrial tax revenues.

“By further strengthening relations with Gujarat, a unit of the company is also being established in Madhya Pradesh. In accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, production at the PM MITRA Park is targeted to begin by next year. This will create new employment opportunities for the youth of the state,” Dr Yadav said.

He said industrial activities were being expanded at Barlai, the PM MITRA Park and Betma, besides other areas. “The expansion of these industrial activities will increase employment opportunities in the state and benefit the youth,” he said.

The company has been allotted 105 acres at the PM MITRA Park for the proposed investment.

The discussions covered the investment proposal, establishment of the textile and apparel unit, employment generation and incentives available to the sector.

These include capital and interest subsidies, reimbursement of stamp duty and registration charges, and assistance for green industrialisation and research and development facilities.

The meeting also discussed completing the application process under the CCIP and expediting examination and approval of the proposal at the government level.

Water reuse in industrial areas was another issue discussed, with the meeting considering Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) solutions for textile, pharmaceutical and other industrial clusters.

Madhya Pradesh is developing more than 90 industrial parks, where common ZLD systems could be considered.

A proposal to connect industrial parks with sewage treatment plants of nearby municipal corporations to develop a ‘Circular Water Economy’ model was also discussed.

The two sides also examined the possible use of mission-critical communication networks during Simhastha-2028. Police, security forces, disaster management agencies, health services and event management authorities could use such systems.

The company’s joint venture provides mission-critical wireless communication, walkie-talkie networks, PMRT and public safety communication solutions.

Dr Yadav invited the private firm to invest further in Madhya Pradesh and participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2027.

The meeting was attended by Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Neeraj Mandloi; Secretary (Industries) John Kingsley; and MPIDC Managing Director Chandramauli Shukla.

The private firm is headquartered in Ahmedabad and operates in denim, garments, fabrics and the wider textile value chain.

The proposed investment comes as Madhya Pradesh seeks to expand its textile and garment manufacturing base and deepen industrial links with Gujarat.

--IANS

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