Internal friction in NCP post-Ajit Pawar's demise: Ex-general secy Shrivastav cites severe communication void

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) The simmering discontent within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), where leadership transitioned to Sunetra Pawar following the demise of her husband Ajit Pawar, refuses to die down, with former NCP National General Secretary Brijmohan Shrivastav on Tuesday claiming that a massive communication void has emerged within the party after Ajit Pawar's passing.

The discontent spilled into the open on Monday after the party’s former National Secretary, Sachidanand Singh, sent a legal notice challenging the selection of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar as the National President of the NCP.

This sudden move sent shockwaves through political circles, sparking intense speculation over whether national-level office bearers have launched a rebellion against Sunetra Pawar.

Against this backdrop, Brijmohan Shrivastav on Tuesday addressed the brewing storm. Shrivastav, who was dropped by National President Sunetra Pawar during the reconstitution of the national executive council and national working committee on April 29 this year as the general secretary, claimed that a massive communication void has emerged within the party after Ajit Pawar's passing, which is the root cause of the growing resentment among party office-bearers and grassroot workers.

Detailing the internal rift, Shrivastav said, "Sachidanand Singh had written a letter to me and we spoke as well, but I could not satisfy his queries. Due to a complete lack of communication within the party, I did not receive any answers myself, which is why I couldn't respond to him. The objection raised by Sachidanand Singh regarding Sunetra Pawar’s appointment as National President is legally valid."

He further added, "While everyone accepts Sunetra Pawar as the National President and no one opposes her leadership, the demand is simply that her election must strictly follow the party's constitution. Sachidanand Singh is a responsible office-bearer, and his demand is just. I tried to discuss this with senior leaders, but I received no positive response, and no one showed any real interest."

Shrivastav emphasised that the vacuum left by the senior leader has severely impacted the party’s daily operations. He said, "Multiple shortcomings have surfaced at various levels in the party after Ajit Pawar’s demise. No one can truly replace Ajit Pawar. The way he ran both the party organization and the government was extraordinary and incomparable.

"However, since his departure, many things within the party need urgent correction. There is a severe lack of dialogue now. The constant discussions and interactions among workers and office-bearers have completely ground to a halt after Ajit Dada’s passing, leading to widespread unrest."

Shrivastav further claimed that the disconnect is not just at the grassroots level, but also exists among the topmost leadership.

He further stated that, "No one is interfering with Sunetra Pawar’s authority; everyone stands with her. However, this absolute lack of communication within the party must end. Everyone needs to reflect on this. New faces have been given opportunities in the party's executive committee. They seem to believe that everything runs on 'autopilot' and tasks will execute themselves.

"However, running an organisation is not that simple—it requires constant dialogue. The new inductees must understand this, as should those currently managing the party. The lapse lies on their part. There is currently a visible lack of communication even among Sunetra Pawar, Sunil Tatkare, and Praful Patel. This is precisely why the questions we raised have remained unanswered."

--IANS

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