Intense firing, heavy clashes reported from Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Kabul, Oct 28 (IANS) Heavy clashes were reported between forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan in the Angoor Ada area of Barmal district in Afghanistan’s Paktika province on Tuesday, local media reported on Wednesday.

The clashes erupted after midday near the border and continued intensely. Residents in the area reportedly fled from their homes amid fears over the fighting, Afghanistan's leading Khaama Press news agency reported, citing sources.

Meanwhile, Pakistan media reports have claimed that Afghan security forces opened fire on border posts of the Pakistan army and residential areas in the Angoor Adda border area on Tuesday, claiming the life of one local resident and injuring five members of a family when mortar landed on their home.

According to a report in leading Pakistani daily Dawn, officials alleged that the firing originated from posts in Afghanistan and targeted Pakistan border posts using sniper, small and heavy weapons. Pakistani forces carried out retaliatory action and engaged with several Afghan Taliban border posts, mortar positions and defensive bunkers using small and heavy arms, including artillery.

The latest incident comes after similar clashes had erupted in the same border area. Reports indicated that heavy weapons were used in the fighting that took place in Barmal and Angoor Ada on October 19-20.

Ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan have remained strained, with repeated exchanges of fire and growing concerns over civilian casualties.

On October 12, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid accused Pakistani authorities of trying to sabotage the negotiation process and said that its senior officials are focused on propaganda instead of finding solutions, describing it as Islamabad's "failed policy".

Mujahid said that Pakistan blaming Afghanistan for its own failures is "no solution to any problem" and said that Islamabad facing political, security, social, and economic challenges is a "matter of serious concern."

In a statement shared on X, Mujahid stated, "Blaming Afghanistan for its own failures by Pakistani officials is no solution to any problem. The political, security, social, and economic challenges facing Pakistan are a matter of serious concern and have negative implications for the entire region."

"The Pakistani authorities’ baseless accusations, attempts to sabotage negotiation processes, and the excessive focus of senior officials on propaganda rather than finding solutions constitute a failed policy," he added.

Zabihullah Mujahid urged Pakistan to take constructive steps to address its domestic challenges and respect the views and rights of its politicians and people.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Taliban of failing to stop armed groups, especially the TTP, from operating on Afghan soil, a claim rejected by Taliban authorities.

--IANS

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