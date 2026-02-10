Inspired by Atmanirbhar Bharat, tribal girls learn self-reliance skills at Burhanpur hostel

Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, Feb 10 (IANS) Just 10 kilometres from Burhanpur district headquarters, the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential Girls’ Hostel, located in village Daryapur, is emerging as a grassroots example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

The hostel is home to 50 Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe girls from nearby rural areas who are not only pursuing education but are also learning skills to become self-reliant.

Along with academic studies, the girls are now being trained in self-employment activities. Inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s campaigns such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local, and call for Swadeshi, hostel superintendent Jyoti Bala Singh has launched an innovative initiative to teach girls how to make useful products from banana fibre.

These girls prepare a variety of handmade items, including decorative articles, bird nests, clocks, caps, mirrors, and other daily-use products. They use banana fibre for making these products. They make these products during free time. The eco-friendly initiative promotes local resources. It also helps the girls develop practical skills for the future.

The main objective of this programme is to make poor and tribal girls self-reliant from an early age, enabling them to stand on their own feet in the coming years. The girls are very happy with this training and consider it a golden opportunity to learn new skills alongside their studies.

Talking to IANS on this initiative, hostel superintendent Jyoti Bala Chauhan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, explaining that his policies and schemes have been a major source of inspiration for empowering women and encouraging self-reliance.

She further shared with IANS how the girls in this residential hostel are not only getting an education but also learning skills that will make them self-reliant in future.

Students studying at the hostel, including Jyoti Dawar, Soni More, and Dhudhari Chauhan, also thanked the government and their teachers for providing skill-based training along with education. Hostellers said that learning such skills has boosted their confidence. All of them wholeheartedly expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for allowing them to become self-reliant.

--IANS

brt/dan