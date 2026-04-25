INS Sunayana heading to Singapore under IOS Sagar mission

Singapore, April 25 (IANS) Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sunayana is heading to Singapore under the IOS Sagar mission with the theme of 'One Ocean, One mission', the Indian High Commission in Singapore stated on Sunday.

The IOS Sagar mission is a unique programme enabling naval personnel from partner navies to train and sail together onboard an Indian Naval Ship, the High Commission of India wrote on X. IOS SAGAR is a practical expression of vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), bringing together partner countries for collaboration towards effective maritime security, it mentioned.

“My experience on board the IOS SAGAR INS Sunayana thus far has been great. I have made many new friends all around the Indian Ocean Region, with 16 different countries, and I am very grateful to the Indian Navy for providing me with this opportunity to sail as part of IOS SAGAR 2026. I look forward to the continuous adventures onboard IOS SAGAR and many more things to learn from all the different nations across this exercise,” said an officer from the Republic of Singapore Navy while sharing his experience in a video shared by the Indian HC.

It highlighted that 2026 is being celebrated as the year of India-ASEAN countries and the participation of naval officers from ASEAN countries is a testimony to the robust defence cooperation and growing India-ASEAN maritime cooperation.

Earlier this week, INS Sunayana arrived at Indonesia’s state capital Jakarta, marking the third port call of its operation deployment to the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) is deployed with a multinational crew from 16 friendly foreign countries on board.

After completing its harbour phase in India last month, the OPV is currently progressing through the sea phase from April to May, which includes port calls at multiple friendly foreign countries in the IOR.

–IANS

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