INS Sudarshini’s port call at Livorno significant moment in India-Italy maritime partnership

Rome, Sep 9 (IANS) Indian Navy sail training ship INS Sudarshini’s port call at Livorno is a significant moment in India-Italy maritime partnership, the Embassy of Italy said on Wednesday.

“Strengthening India–Italy Maritime Partnership! The port call of Indian Navy sailing ship, INS Sudarshini at Livorno, Italy, is a significant moment in India-Italy maritime partnership. Cdr Ravikanth, Commanding Officer, called on Mr Luca Salvetti, Mayor of Livorno; Rear Admiral Alberto Tarabotto, Commandant, Italian Naval Academy; and Mr Edoardo Lombardi, Vice Prefect of Livorno,” the Embassy stated on X.

“The engagement reaffirmed deep bonds of friendship, mutual respect and maritime cooperation between the two countries, and strengthened institutional ties and fostering greater understanding,” it added.

INS Sudarshini arrived at Livorno Port in Italy and undertook a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Italian Navy’s ITS Palinuro during the port call.

“India–Italy: Sailing Together, Strengthening Maritime Cooperation! Indian Navy sailing ship, INS Sudarshini, arrives at Livorno Port in Italy. During the port call, the ship undertook a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Italian Navy’s ITS Palinuro. The maritime engagement boosted interoperability, camaraderie and reinforced the shared commitment of both navies to deepen cooperation,” the Embassy stated on X.

On Monday, reaffirming the enduring maritime ties between India and Spain, INS Sudarshini concluded its six-day Barcelona port call as part of the ongoing transoceanic expedition, Lokayan 26.

During the visit, the Commanding Officer held professional exchanges with senior officials of the Spanish Navy and maritime authorities. A deck reception was hosted onboard, which was attended by senior naval officers, diplomatic representatives, civil authorities and distinguished guests. The ship was open to visitors, which allowed members of the Indian community and local residents to interact with the crew and trainees.

The port call provided an opportunity for professional and cultural engagement and further strengthened bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Spain.

INS Sudarshini arrived at Barcelona on September 1. The voyage serves as a symbol of India’s maritime endeavour, showcasing India's prominence in global maritime activities and the Indian Navy’s commitment to professional training and excellence in ocean sailing expedition, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

–IANS

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