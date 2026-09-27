Neetu Kapoor wishes birthday to her 'son friend' Bharat Sahni

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor compiled a special birthday wish for her son-in-law, Bharat Sahni, as he turned a year older on Sunday.

Neetu's post also included an adorable photo of the mother-in-law and son-in-law duo enjoying each other's company.

The text on the pic read, "Happy happy to you @brat.man my son friend and the best dance partner blessings and dher sara pyaar (sic)."

Riddhima Kapoor also shared a video compilation of some fond moments with her husband over the years.

Wishing him on his special day, Riddhima shared, "Forever my favourite person to love, laugh with and annoy...Happy birthday B @brat.man (sic)."

Riddhima and Bharat completed 20 years of marital bliss in January this year.

Looking back on the day she stepped into a new life 20 years ago with the blessings of her parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima posted a throwback video from her wedding.

Her heartfelt post went, "Twenty years ago, my parents held my hand and sent me into a new life with their love, blessings and prayers. Everything I have today began with them."

Expressing her gratitude towards her husband for being her constant pillar of strength, Riddhima added, "And in you, Bharat, I found a partner who has stood beside me through every season-holding my hand, my heart, and our life together. Thank you for making our journey so meaningful and our home so full of love. Even now after all these years, the life we’ve built together still brings that same smile to my face."

Riddhima tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni back in 2006 in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Samara Sahni, in 2011.

Professionally, Riddhima recently made her Bollywood debut with Ashish R. Mohan's 'Dadi Ki Shaadi', which also featured mom Neetu Kapoor.

--IANS

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