INS Sudarshini first Indian ship to visit Canary Islands archipelago

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (Canary Islands), April 24 (IANS) Indian Navy’s sail training ship, INS Sudarshini, reached Las Palmas on Thursday, marking the first visit of an Indian naval ship to the Canary Islands, the Indian Navy stated on Friday.

This visit is a part of the vessel's ongoing transoceanic deployment under Lokayan 26, and the stopover serves as a strategic pause before the ship embarks on her ambitious trans-Atlantic passage, spokesperson of the Indian Navy mentioned.

The vessel sailed from Kochi in January and made port calls in Oman, Egypt, Malta, France, and Morocco, spreading the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the Indian Navy emphasised.

During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini is scheduled to hold professional interactions with the Spanish Naval authorities. Strengthening people-to-people ties, the ship will also be open to visitors for the local Spanish community and the Indian diaspora.

The visit underscores growing maritime cooperation and engagement between the Indian Navy and the Spanish Navy.

INS Sudarshini will undertake a long trans-Atlantic passage with planned participation in Sail 250 commemorative events across various ports in the United States as part of the United States’ 250th Independence Day celebrations.

On April 21, Indian Navy Ship (INS) Sunayana arrived at Indonesia’s state capital Jakarta, marking the third port call of its operational deployment to the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) is deployed under the IOS Sagar initiative, with a multinational crew from 16 friendly foreign countries onboard.

During the port call at Jakarta, the ship engaged with the Indonesian Navy (TNI AL) through professional, social and sporting interactions.

IOS SAGAR is a practical expression of India’s vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and embodies the ethos of “leadership through partnership, strength through unity and progress through peace.”

–IANS

ksk/as