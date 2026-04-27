INS Sudarshini concludes port call at Canary Islands

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (Canary Islands), April 27 (IANS) The Indian Navy’s Sail Training Ship, INS Sudarshini, concluded a landmark three-day port call at Las Palmas, Canary Islands, marking a pivotal milestone in its Lokayan 26 transoceanic expedition, the Ministry of Defence stated on Monday.

The visit to the Spanish archipelago provided an important avenue for maritime diplomacy and professional engagement, the ministry mentioned.

INS Sudarshini's Commanding Officer called on RAdm Santiago de Colsa Trueba, Chief of Canary Islands Naval Command, an exchange which highlighted the strengthening bilateral ties and the deepening partnership between the two navies, the ministry detailed.

It further stated that during the port call, the ship was open to visitors, drawing large numbers from the local community and the Indian diaspora. Showcasing India’s proud seafaring legacy, the visitors were provided a guided tour of the ship, sharing invaluable experiences of ocean sailing and bonds of friendship across the ocean.

INS Sudarshini now proceeds to its next destination – Mindelo, Cape Verde, having completed seven port calls and maritime engagements with the Navies of West Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, and Africa. “The voyage epitomises the Indian Navy’s commitment to building Bridges of Friendship and mutual trust across the nations,” the Indian Defence Ministry noted.

This visit is a part of the vessel's ongoing transoceanic deployment under Lokayan 26, and the stopover serves as a strategic pause before the ship embarks on her ambitious trans-Atlantic passage, spokesperson of the Indian Navy mentioned.

The vessel sailed from Kochi in January and made port calls in Oman, Egypt, Malta, France, and Morocco, spreading the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the Indian Navy emphasised.

The sail training ship, designed by a UK naval architect and built in Goa, aims to cover a total distance of 22,000 nautical miles. The Lokayan-26 journey is meant for sailing training of Indian Navy cadets and to promote maritime goodwill across the world.

–IANS

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